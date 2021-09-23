This is what the cast of Drag Race UK season 3 look like out of drag

By Jazmin Duribe

Dying to see what the cast of Drag Race UK season 3 look like out of drag? Well, you've come to the right place.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK is officially returning to our screens on Thursday night (Sep 23) and we couldn't be more excited to see a new group of queens battle it out for the crown.

There's 12 fierce queens competing for the title of the UK's Next Drag Superstar this year: Anubis, Charity Case, Choriza May, Elektra Fence, Ella Vaday, Kitty Scott-Claus, Krystal Versace, River Medway, Scarlett Harlett, Vanity Milan, Veronica Green and Victoria Scone. Victoria is actually the first cis-female contestant in Drag Race herstory.

Each week we'll watch our faves do their best to impress the judges and earn a legion of fans from viewers at home. We're used to seeing the queens all dolled up before they hit the runway, but we're just dying to know what our faves actually look like out of drag. So, in the name of research… here's how the Drag Race UK season 3 cast look like out of drag.

This is what the cast of Drag Race UK season 3 look like out of drag. Picture: BBC, @victoriascone via Instagram

Anubis

Anubis, 20, is from Brighton and despite being one of the youngest queens in the competition, she's incredibly confident in her drag. She said: "I’ve only been Anubis for the past two and a half years, but as I’ve been performing from an early age, I feel like I’ve been doing drag my whole life."

Charity Kase

Charity Kase, 24, has a reputation for really outlandish crazy looks and that doesn't just stop with her drag. She loves to play with makeup out of drag too. She said: "Welcome to alternative drag ! I am pushing the boundaries drag and I'm opening people's eyes up to a whole new art form of transformation. I am scary, hairy and a total fairy!"

Choriza May

Choriza May, 30, is originally from Spain but has now adopted Newcastle as her home and you can definitely see the clash of cultures in her style: "Apart from the weather, Valencia and Newcastle have a lot in common. In Spain people are tanned and in Newcastle everyone is tanned too! Ok, it’s fake, but it kind of feels the same!"

Elektra Fence

Elektra Fence, 29, has been doing drag since 2014 (minus a three-year break) and, as her name suggests, her style is shocking. The 29-year-old said: "Elektra is death defying, electrifying and just up for a good time! I love to shock people with my killer dance moves. I’m playful. I’m fun. I’m ready. I’m the Pocket Rocket of drag."

Ella Vaday

Ella Vaday, 32, is a trained actor and dancer with a long West End career which she hopes will help her in the competition. She said: "I’m bringing all the skills that I've gained for the last 14 years. This competition is testing everything I’ve ever learned. In the short time that I've been doing drag, I’ve really pushed myself. I don't do things by halves."

Kitty Scott-Claus

Kitty Scott-Claus, 29, hails from Birmingham and she's the total package. She said: "My strength is my personality! I’m funny! I can dance! I can sing! I’m musical theatre trained! And I’ve got a cracking rack!"

Krystal Versace

Krystal Versace, 19, has been doing drag since she was 17 and she started dabbling with make up aged 13. She said: "At the time, boys wearing make-up was becoming a big thing. I practiced so much, and perfected my art, and drag just felt like the natural next step."

River Medway

River Medway, 22, hails from Kent and she loves musical theatre. Her drag is all about not taking herself too seriously and having a lot of fun: "My drag is camp, feel good and shallow. It’s not that deep! Don’t take it too seriously babe."

Scarlett Harlett

Scarlett Harlett, 26, hails from East London and she's representing Isle of Dogs. She said: "I’m really proud of my roots and I embrace my working class and cockney heritage in my drag. I was born and raised in East London, I am EastEnders personified! I’m real, I’m the best thing to come out the Isle of Dogs since... Henry VIII!"

Vanity Milan

Vanity Milan, 29, has only been doing drag for a year but that hasn't knocked her confidence one bit. She said: "I'm sophisticated, sexy and savage. I’m not a diva. I'm not a hun. I’m serving unapologetic blackness."

Veronica Green

You probably remember Veronica Green (thanks to her adorable bow tie) from season 2, when she was forced to leave the competition after contracting COVID-19. Well, she's back and her to win this time round.

The 35-year-old said: "I’m hoping that as I’m not a newbie, the second time around will give me an advantage. I’m having the time of my life all over again. I love it!"

Victoria Scone

Victoria Scone, 27, might be the first cis-female in Drag Race herstory but she's no stranger to the drag scene. Ms Scone has been doing drag for three years. She said: "I definitely didn't invent the art of drag for women. I am not the first and I certainly won’t be the last. But I feel very capable and proud to have made it through the application process and be the first on Drag Race UK.

"Me being here is political but you can just have fun with it. That’s why I started. I just wanted to entertain people and that’s what we’re going to do! Drag can just be fun!"