"Charity Kase deserves better than this competition."

RuPaul's Drag Race UK said goodbye to yet another queen on Thursday night (Oct 21) but viewers do not agree with RuPaul's decision.

Last night's episode saw the queens create an advert for a new Alexa-inspired device called Draglexa. Having won the mini challenge, Scarlett Harlett and Krystal Versace were made team captains. And then later, the queens took to the runway to showcase their best expensive drag.

It wasn't a good week for any of the queens, though, as RuPaul revealed how "disappointed" they were in the challenge, noting how there was little originality in any of the adverts. As a result, neither team won the challenge.

Ultimately, it was Charity Kase and Scarlett Harlett who received the worst critiques from the judges and were declared the bottoms of the week.

Last week Charity and Scarlett actually had to lip-sync for their lives against each other. However, both were saved. But this week, it was Charity who was sent home after an intense lip-sync battle to Shirley Bassey's 'Big Spender'.

"Thank you for the opportunity, for the stage, and for showing my drag to the world. I wish you a wonderful season," Charity said in her exit interview.

"I’m really proud to be representing alternative drag and I’m happy with everything I’ve done here. I hope there’s somebody out there who sees themselves in me and can be inspired by what I have brought to the show."

It's safe to say, Drag Race UK fans were not in agreement that Charity should have been sent home especially the critiques that Charity lacked "versatility".

need to know how these are all the same note when the glam looks that are the same every week arent? just say you hate alt queens. stop telling alt queens to do glam when you NEVER tell glam queens to do alt? it's pure bias at this point and it's fucking dumb #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/NMz9mw7XW6 — Lauren ⁷ (@yoongiismysuga) October 21, 2021

Charity Kase deserves better than this competition #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/I0uMogxcNI — Ben Wilkinson (@benrwilkinson) October 14, 2021

Charity Kase, without a doubt, deserved higher placements this season for what she served. Totally robbed #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/AhJvQI6iT9 — 𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐲 🍭 (@kweenvish) October 21, 2021

charity kase is honestly the most unique, creative, versatile and incredible artist ive ever seen on drag race and im glad she had at least that place to show her art to the world pic.twitter.com/iS5RonR2wJ — gia VANITY DAY!!🧡 (@rewindcoulee) October 21, 2021

they would never ask krystal to do a ‘scary’ or ‘alternative makeup look’ so why the fuck do they force alternative queens to make themselves ‘pretty’ like no fuck off. #rpdruk #charitykase — ellis ❦ (@iheartellis8) October 21, 2021

claiming charity kase isn’t versatile when she’s been serving all those different looks on the runway i 😭😭 idk like drag isn’t just glamour and camp? drag race has such a limited and constricted view of what drag can be,,, barely mirrors what it’s actually like outside TV — jace (@HEAVENLYB0DIES) October 21, 2021

You can't say that charity kase lacks versatility when every single look she's brought has been different just say you don't like alternative queens #rpdruk — Action Man Bobby Moore (@0xytocinn) October 21, 2021

