Drag Race UK season 3 release time: When does it come out on BBC iPlayer?

22 September 2021, 17:27

RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 3 is coming to BBC iPlayer on Thursday nights. Here's the exact time of each episode.

Racers, rejoice! For our beloved series RuPaul's Drag Race UK is here to save 2021.

The season 3 cast was announced in August and if you haven't been lurking on their social media, there's a fresh batch of queens to get acquainted with. Not to mention one returning queen – Veronica Green – will be coming back to the competition in the hopes of being crowned the UK's Next Drag Superstar.

Of course, our fave judges (RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton) will all be back to officiate proceedings and they'll be joined by some extra special guest judges: iconic singer Alesha Dixon, Spice Girl Emma Bunton, Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock AND Elton John!!!

So we've met the cast and found out all the tea on the guest judges, that means there's only one thing left to do… find out when we can start watching. Here's what time RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 3 is coming to BBC iPlayer.

What time is RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 3 released on BBC iPlayer?

When is the next episode of Drag Race UK season 3 released?

The first episode of RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 3 will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer on Thursday 23 September 2021 from 7PM, a tweet from the official BBC Three account has confirmed.

Episodes will then be released weekly on BBC iPlayer at 7PM.

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 3 in the US online

Just because you're in the US doesn't mean you have to miss out on all the Drag Race UK fun. Every episode of the series will be available to stream on WOW Presents Plus in the US.

Although the streaming site hasn't confirmed the time the episodes will be available, it's usually shortly after the episode has aired in its country of origin.

Here's all the queens competing in Drag Race UK season 3

Anubis

Charity Kase

Choriza May

Elektra Fence

Ella Vaday

Kitty Scott-Claus

Krystal Versace

River Medway

Scarlett Harlett

Vanity Milan

Veronica Green

