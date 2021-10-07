Drag Race UK's Victoria Scone leaves competition after sustaining injury

By Jazmin Duribe

Drag Race UK fans have been left shocked by Victoria Scone's sudden departure.

Victoria Scone has officially left RuPaul's Drag Race UK upon medical advice.

Victoria is the first cis-female contestant in Drag Race UK herstory and a firm favourite among the fanbase. But in the first episode of the series, Victoria hit the floor for a knee slide during an energetic lip-sync for the win against Krystal Versace. Sadly, Victoria didn't win the lip-sync and she ended up injuring herself in the process.

Last week, Victoria attempted to power through despite her injury but RuPaul decided she would need further medical attention to decide if it would be safe for her to continue in the competition.

And on Thursday night's (Oct 7) episode, it was then revealed that Victoria would be leaving Drag Race UK. RuPaul came into the werkroom to announce the devastating news to the rest of the queens. "Based on medical advice the amazing and talented Victoria Scone will not be returning," Ru said.

"We will all miss Victoria very much and I have a sense we won't see the last of her. But for now the show must go on."

Fans were truly devastated to see Victoria leave.

“The amazing and talented Victoria Scone will not be retur-” #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/8guPIwiqL1 — 𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐲 🍭 (@kweenvish) October 7, 2021

me watching this episode and then hearing “victoria scone will not be continuing in #DragRaceUK” pic.twitter.com/ucP1RuqeXu — ً (@dollrising) October 7, 2021

me because victoria isn’t here anymore #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/akvROxttbc — ella ❥ BLAINE DAY (@ellasheeps) October 7, 2021

what's the point of watching drag race uk if victoria is not here anymore ?? #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/BJlx6vkjJb — lydie ☾ | team vanity & victoria (@sheslydie) October 7, 2021

Don't worry, this isn't the last time we'll see of Victoria. Like Veronica Green, who had the opportunity to return to the competition in season 3 after contracting coronavirus in season 2, she may be allowed to return to Drag Race UK next season.

