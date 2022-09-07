RuPaul's Drag Race UK series 4: Release date, confirmed queens, guest judges and more

By Emma Kershaw

Drag Race UK series 4 will return to our screens on Tuesday 22nd September.

Drag Race UK fans, rejoice! Series 4 of the show is finally on its way, and we couldn’t be more excited.

RuPaul and a new bunch of UK huns will be hitting television screens very soon, bringing more iconic looks, guest judges and legendary lip-syncs. Expect plenty of twists, turns and memorable moments.

Drag Race UK season 4 is set to air on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer, with the first episode dropping on Tuesday 22nd September.

Here’s everything you need to know about Drag Race UK season 4, from the confirmed cast to the glorious guest judges. Category is…

Drag Race UK series 4: Meet the queens. Picture: BBC Three

RuPaul's Drag Race UK series 4 release date: When does it start?

Start your engines, Drag Race UK series 4 will return to our screens on Tuesday 22nd September. The series will run for 10 weeks, as the queens compete to become the UK's next drag superstar.

Who are the guest judges for Drag Race UK season 4?

RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr will all be returning to the judging panel for season 4.

Nine guest judges have now been announced, along with a few famous faces to help the queens with various challenges.

The confirmed guest judges are:

Actress and activist Dame Joanna Lumley

British icon and TV presenter Alison Hammond

Ted Lasso actress and West End star Hannah Waddingham

Legendary singer-songwriter Boy George

Iconic fashion model and celebrity chef Lorraine Pascale

Spice Girls member Mel B

Model, presenter and influencer Leomie Anderson

Years & Years singer and actor Olly Alexander

Singer-songwriter FKA twigs

Other confirmed special guests helping the queens with their challenges are:

Strictly Come Dancing’s Tess Daly and AJ Odudu, who will be taking part in the Snatch Game.

Strictly's Giovanni Pernice, who will be this season's choreography teacher.

Comedian and actress Aisling Bea, who'll share her comedy skills with the queens.

Legendary singer-songwriter Cathy Dennis, who'll be assisting in a songwriting challenge.

It's time to meet the queens of series four. 😍4️⃣



Watch in full now on @bbciplayer ▶️#DragRaceUK is coming 22 September 👑. pic.twitter.com/OjSmstAFTj — BBC Three (@bbcthree) September 7, 2022

Drag Race UK series 4 cast: Which queens are competing?

Baby, 25, South London

Black Peppa, 29, Birmingham

Cheddar Gorgeous, 38, Manchester

Copper Topp, 38, Cheltenham

Dakota Schiffer, 22, Sussex

Danny Beard, 29, Liverpool

Jonbers Blonde, 33, Belfast

Just May, 32, Essex

Le Fil, 36, Yorkshire

Pixie Polite, 29, Brighton

Sminty Drop, 23, Lancashire

Starlet, 23, Surrey

