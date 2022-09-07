RuPaul's Drag Race UK series 4: Release date, confirmed queens, guest judges and more
7 September 2022, 09:31
Drag Race UK series 4 will return to our screens on Tuesday 22nd September.
Listen to this article
Drag Race UK fans, rejoice! Series 4 of the show is finally on its way, and we couldn’t be more excited.
RuPaul and a new bunch of UK huns will be hitting television screens very soon, bringing more iconic looks, guest judges and legendary lip-syncs. Expect plenty of twists, turns and memorable moments.
Drag Race UK season 4 is set to air on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer, with the first episode dropping on Tuesday 22nd September.
Here’s everything you need to know about Drag Race UK season 4, from the confirmed cast to the glorious guest judges. Category is…
RuPaul's Drag Race UK series 4 release date: When does it start?
Start your engines, Drag Race UK series 4 will return to our screens on Tuesday 22nd September. The series will run for 10 weeks, as the queens compete to become the UK's next drag superstar.
Start your engines… 🏁 #DragRaceUK returns to @bbcthree and @bbciplayer on 22 September! 😍✨ pic.twitter.com/DSZN4c1MyN— RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) September 1, 2022
Who are the guest judges for Drag Race UK season 4?
RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr will all be returning to the judging panel for season 4.
Nine guest judges have now been announced, along with a few famous faces to help the queens with various challenges.
The confirmed guest judges are:
- Actress and activist Dame Joanna Lumley
- British icon and TV presenter Alison Hammond
- Ted Lasso actress and West End star Hannah Waddingham
- Legendary singer-songwriter Boy George
- Iconic fashion model and celebrity chef Lorraine Pascale
- Spice Girls member Mel B
- Model, presenter and influencer Leomie Anderson
- Years & Years singer and actor Olly Alexander
- Singer-songwriter FKA twigs
Other confirmed special guests helping the queens with their challenges are:
- Strictly Come Dancing’s Tess Daly and AJ Odudu, who will be taking part in the Snatch Game.
- Strictly's Giovanni Pernice, who will be this season's choreography teacher.
- Comedian and actress Aisling Bea, who'll share her comedy skills with the queens.
- Legendary singer-songwriter Cathy Dennis, who'll be assisting in a songwriting challenge.
It's time to meet the queens of series four. 😍4️⃣— BBC Three (@bbcthree) September 7, 2022
Watch in full now on @bbciplayer ▶️#DragRaceUK is coming 22 September 👑. pic.twitter.com/OjSmstAFTj
Drag Race UK series 4 cast: Which queens are competing?
- Baby, 25, South London
- Black Peppa, 29, Birmingham
- Cheddar Gorgeous, 38, Manchester
- Copper Topp, 38, Cheltenham
- Dakota Schiffer, 22, Sussex
- Danny Beard, 29, Liverpool
- Jonbers Blonde, 33, Belfast
- Just May, 32, Essex
- Le Fil, 36, Yorkshire
- Pixie Polite, 29, Brighton
- Sminty Drop, 23, Lancashire
- Starlet, 23, Surrey
Read more Drag Race news here:
- Drag Race star Shea Couleé cast in Marvel's Ironheart series
- Drag Race's Jinkx Monsoon claps back at trolls commenting on her weight
- Choriza May says there should be more drag performers on Drag Race judging panels
- Drag Race’s Mo Heart claps back at cheating allegations on UK vs The World