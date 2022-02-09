Drag Race UK's Blu Hydrangea confirms pronouns after opening up about their gender identity

By Jazmin Duribe

Blu's pronouns are he/they out of drag and she/they in drag.

Drag Race UK vs The World star Blu Hydrangea has shared their pronouns after opening up about their gender identity in the werkroom.

On Tuesday night's episode (Feb 8), the queens were thrown into the iconic Ball challenge, which included coming up with three different lewks, including one inspired by Mama Ru herself.

But in-between the chaos, Blu sat down for a heartfelt and honest conversation with Cheryl Hole and Jujubee about their "struggle" with their gender identity.

"I found that I put Blu first and she was this beautiful creature that I turned into and it was the only time I was confident in my body," Blu explained.

Blu Hydrangea shares pronouns after emotional conversation about their gender identity. Picture: Alamy, BBC

"Body image has always been something that I've struggled with but then I found drag and I thought, 'The only thing that makes me happy is being this woman.' And that then led me to being confused about my gender."

Cheryl then revealed that she had struggled with the same issue and described it as a "constant battle". "At one point I thought I was trans, I just didn't understand what was wrong with me. I wasn't happy with myself, I didn't know what gender I was," Blu added.

"In Northern Ireland, it's so far backwards, you don’t learn about these things. For me, it was people on the show finding themselves, being on the show with people like Divina [De Campo] who was so well educated, it made me realise that gender is such a spectrum. I don’t know where I fall on it, but I know that I’m not male or female. I’m just somewhere in between."

Following the episode, Blu tweeted their pronouns: "My pronouns out of drag are he/ they and in drag she/ they!"

Fans and Blu's fellow queens then praised her for being so open about their gender identity. Cheryl Hole tweeted: "Can we give the biggest shoutout to my true drag race bestie @BluHydrangea_ for her story, honesty and journey in which we will ALL support her! We love you Blu."

Can we give the biggest shoutout to my true drag race bestie @BluHydrangea_ for her story, honesty and journey in which we will ALL support her! We love you Blu 💙 #DragRaceUK — Cheryl Hole (@CherylHoleQueen) February 9, 2022

so many thoughts and feelings but obviously just beyond proud of our beautiful blu 💙💙 #DragRaceUK — michael chakraverty (@mschakraverty) February 8, 2022

Gender identity is such a toxic subject in the UK these days. Great to see @BluHydrangea_ and our other queens using their platforms to have these really important conversations ❤️ #DragRaceuk https://t.co/7dR5gviwYL — Paul Ross (@prossy2790) February 8, 2022

Blu your moment tonight, talking about finding your gender was heartfelt and important. Sending you so much love 💜 #rupaulsdragrace #RuPaulsDragRaceUK https://t.co/pfo7lqgySz — Sparkles✨ (@ironic_sparkles) February 9, 2022