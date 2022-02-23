Drag Race UK vs The World fans divided over Janey Jacké as James Charles in Snatch Game

By Jazmin Duribe

"Why would you impersonate James Charles (a predator) in Snatch Game? WTF went through your head?"

Listen to this article Loading audio...

RuPaul's Drag Race vs. The World is being criticised for allowing Janey Jacké to play controversial YouTuber James Charles in the infamous Snatch Game episode.

In episode 4, which aired on Tuesday (Feb 22), RuPaul announced that the queens would be playing the fan-favourite Snatch Game. Baga Chipz played Kathy Bates as Annie Wilkes from the 1990 movie Misery, Blu Hydrangea played Austin Powers, Pangina Heals played Mariah Carey, Jujubee played Cher, Mo Heart played Billy Porter and Janey Jacké decided to choose James Charles.

Although Janey managed to nail James' mannerisms, including his famous "Hi Sisters!" tagline, the internet felt like it wasn't appropriate to include James in Snatch Game, given that he has been accused of sexual misconduct.

READ MORE: 9 chaotic Jimbo moments from Drag Race UK vs The World that live in my head rent free

Drag Race UK vs The World fans call out show for including James Charles in Snatch Game. Picture: @jamescharles via Instagram, BBC

In April 2021, James took "full responsibility" for having inappropriate Snapchat conversations with two 16 year olds. James first believed that he was speaking with people who were 18 years old but acknowledged that "these conversations should’ve never happened, point-blank, period". He was then dropped by makeup brand Morphe following the allegations.

James responded to being featured in RuPaul's Drag Race vs. The World in a tweet that read: "Holy fucking shit no way."

James Charles is a predator…I find it weird how people can KNOW THAT and then wanna impersonate them #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/CQrVo5Af9E — Dylan Horner (@dylanhorner01) February 22, 2022

imagine doing james charles on snatch game #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/Ke9Asbje6d — lucy (@kkatefleming) February 22, 2022

michelle 1: it's hard to play a character who's not funny



michelle 2: i don't know who this is



james charles:#DragRaceUk #DragRaceUKvsTheWorld pic.twitter.com/pmgztVU5jy — gaytricia clarkson (@gaytricia_c) February 22, 2022

James Charles on Snatch Game was just as trash as James Charles in real life #DragRaceUK — anjunadeep & chill 🏳️‍🌈 (@anjunatrash) February 22, 2022

Why tf, would you impersonate JAMES CHARLES (a predator) in snatch games. WTF WENT THROUGH YOUR HEAD-#DragRaceUk — Gabs alt :D (@12_mcyt_gab_alt) February 23, 2022

I'm really disturbed by the choice to do a child groomer impression on #DragRaceUk Snatch Game. Not a funny topic or person to do in general. We shouldn't let James Charles get away with it and laugh about him. He's a danger to society. — Fade Mage (@Fade_Mage) February 22, 2022

James' inclusion in Snatch Game not only struck a chord with viewers, though. Janey's performance and character choices failed to impress the judges too. Michelle Visage said: "It's really difficult when you choose to play characters that aren't really funny." And guest judge, actress Michelle Keegan, added: "I'm going to be honest… I've never seen James Charles."

Ultimately, Janey's performance landed her in the bottoms of the week alongside Pangina, Mo and Jujubee. Baga Chipz and Blu Hydrangea were the top-performing queens of the week. However, after a tense lip-sync battle Blu Hydrangea won and decided to send Pangina Heals packing in a shock elimination.