Drag Race UK vs The World fans divided over Janey Jacké as James Charles in Snatch Game

23 February 2022, 12:36

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"Why would you impersonate James Charles (a predator) in Snatch Game? WTF went through your head?"

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

RuPaul's Drag Race vs. The World is being criticised for allowing Janey Jacké to play controversial YouTuber James Charles in the infamous Snatch Game episode.

In episode 4, which aired on Tuesday (Feb 22), RuPaul announced that the queens would be playing the fan-favourite Snatch Game. Baga Chipz played Kathy Bates as Annie Wilkes from the 1990 movie Misery, Blu Hydrangea played Austin Powers, Pangina Heals played Mariah Carey, Jujubee played Cher, Mo Heart played Billy Porter and Janey Jacké decided to choose James Charles.

Although Janey managed to nail James' mannerisms, including his famous "Hi Sisters!" tagline, the internet felt like it wasn't appropriate to include James in Snatch Game, given that he has been accused of sexual misconduct.

READ MORE: 9 chaotic Jimbo moments from Drag Race UK vs The World that live in my head rent free

Drag Race UK vs The World fans call out show for including James Charles in Snatch Game.
Drag Race UK vs The World fans call out show for including James Charles in Snatch Game. Picture: @jamescharles via Instagram, BBC

In April 2021, James took "full responsibility" for having inappropriate Snapchat conversations with two 16 year olds. James first believed that he was speaking with people who were 18 years old but acknowledged that "these conversations should’ve never happened, point-blank, period". He was then dropped by makeup brand Morphe following the allegations.

James responded to being featured in RuPaul's Drag Race vs. The World in a tweet that read: "Holy fucking shit no way."

James' inclusion in Snatch Game not only struck a chord with viewers, though. Janey's performance and character choices failed to impress the judges too. Michelle Visage said: "It's really difficult when you choose to play characters that aren't really funny." And guest judge, actress Michelle Keegan, added: "I'm going to be honest… I've never seen James Charles."

Ultimately, Janey's performance landed her in the bottoms of the week alongside Pangina, Mo and Jujubee. Baga Chipz and Blu Hydrangea were the top-performing queens of the week. However, after a tense lip-sync battle Blu Hydrangea won and decided to send Pangina Heals packing in a shock elimination.

WATCH: Jimbo drags Pangina for "shady" elimination on Drag Race UK vs The World

Latest RuPaul's Drag Race News

Drag Race UK vs The World Jimbo

Drag Race's Jimbo drags Pangina for "shady" elimination decision on UK vs The World
9 chaotic Jimbo moments from Drag Race UK vs The World that live in my head rent free.

9 chaotic Jimbo moments from Drag Race UK vs The World that live in my head rent free
Drag Race UK vs The World Jimbo Jujubee Lemon Mo Hart

Jimbo, Jujubee, Lemon and Mo Heart take on The Most Impossible Drag Race Quiz | PopBuzz Meets
Jimbo and Lemon reveal what really happened during their lipstick talk on Drag Race UK vs The World

Jimbo and Lemon reveal how the producers edited their Drag Race UK vs The World lipstick talk
Drag Race's Jorgeous called out for mistaking Monet X Change for Monique Heart.

Drag Race's Jorgeous called out for mistaking Monet X Change for Monique Heart
Bosco.

RuPaul's Drag Race star Bosco reveals she's a transgender woman

Trending on PopBuzz

Addison Rae lands second big movie role in Fashionista.

Addison Rae lands second big movie role in Fashionista

News

Chloe Cherry says she filmed her Euphoria porn parody after being cast in the show

Chloe Cherry says she filmed her Euphoria porn parody after being cast in the show

Euphoria

Jeffree Star will discuss Dramageddon in his autobiography

Jeffree Star’s autobiography will discuss Dramageddon and beauty influencer culture

YouTubers

Trisha Paytas says their child be raised non-binary despite planning a gender reveal

Trisha Paytas says their child will be raised non-binary despite planning a gender reveal

YouTubers

Euphoria's Nika King responds to backlash after fans call Leslie a "bad mother" to Rue

Euphoria's Nika King responds to backlash after fans call Leslie a "bad mother" to Rue

Euphoria

Euphoria's Chloe Cherry says Faye is in love with Fez and jealous of Lexi

Euphoria's Chloe Cherry says Faye is in love with Fez and jealous of Lexi

Euphoria