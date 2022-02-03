Jimbo and Lemon reveal how the producers edited their Drag Race UK vs The World lipstick talk

3 February 2022, 12:34 | Updated: 3 February 2022, 18:34

By Sam Prance

RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World producers intervened to make the deliberation more dramatic.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jimbo has revealed that there was no chance she was going to send home Lemon on RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World.

Earlier this week (Feb 1), RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World premiered with an iconic debut episode. Jimbo and Pangina Heals were named the top two queens of the week and Lemon and Janey Jacké were in the bottom. Jimbo and Pangina then had to choose who they'd send home if they won the lip-sync and both queens appeared unsure who to pick.

However, Jimbo and Lemon have now let slip that the producers intervened to make the deliberation more dramatic.

READ MORE: Jimbo's chaotic performance and all the memes from Drag Race UK vs The World episode 1

Jimbo and Lemon reveal what really happened during their lipstick talk on Drag Race UK vs The World
Jimbo and Lemon reveal what really happened during their lipstick talk on Drag Race UK vs The World. Picture: BBC

Yesterday (Feb 2), in a Roscoe's Tavern livestream, Lemon explained: "Let me spill the tea, what really had happened. So I sat down with Jimbo in our girly little meeting and she was like, 'There's no way I won't keep you sis. Your number was amazing. You're perfect. Don't even worry. You've got this.'" Jimbo then confirmed: "That's what I said."

Lemon continued: "Then the producer walked in and she said 'So maybe a little more mystery'. And then Jimbo goes, 'You know, I'd love to say that I could keep you but I can't say that.'" Jimbo then confirmed: "I know I did. I was like, 'Oh you want me to act? Okay sure'. Because first I was like, 'There's no way I'm sending you home. I love you so much.'"

Laughing, Jimbo added: "And then they were like, 'Mmmmm?' And I was like, 'I'm not so sure. Just 'cause you're my little sister doesn't mean I'm just gonna vote for you.' I was speaking actor." Lemon ended by saying: "She was giving TV."

In other words, Jimbo was acting and, had she won the lip-sync, Lemon would still be in the competition.

Petition for Jimbo to win Best Actress at the Academy Awards this year.

WATCH: Drag Race UK vs The World cast take on The Most Impossible Drag Race Quiz

Latest RuPaul's Drag Race News

Jimbo's chaotic performance on Drag Race has been turned into a meme and I'm howling.

Jimbo's chaotic performance and all the memes from Drag Race UK vs The World episode 1

Viral

Pangina Heals receives racist abuse and death threats over controversial elimination

Drag Race UK vs The World: Pangina Heals receives racist abuse and death threats over controversial elimination
Drag Race UK vs The World Jimbo Jujubee Lemon Mo Hart

Drag Race UK vs The World queens take on The Most Impossible Drag Race Quiz | PopBuzz Meets
Drag Race's Maddy Morphosis' has a girlfriend and she does drag too

Drag Race's Maddy Morphosis' has a girlfriend and she does drag too
Drag Race Season 14

QUIZ: Which Drag Race season 14 queen are you?

Jujubee makes history as first queen to compete in four seasons of Drag Race.

RuPaul's Drag Race: Jujubee makes history as first queen to compete in four seasons

Trending on PopBuzz

Scream 6: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the sequel

Scream 6: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the sequel

News

Is Maddy pregnant? The Euphoria season 2 theory explained

Euphoria fans have a theory that Maddy will get pregnant with Nate's baby and I'm literally shaking

Euphoria

Tommy Dorfman's husband Peter Zurkuhlen files for divorce

Tommy Dorfman's husband Peter Zurkuhlen files for divorce

Celeb

Sydney Sweeney shares behind-the-scenes of hot tub scene

Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney reveals how she filmed that disgusting hot tub scene

Euphoria

Zooey Deschanel says New Girl writers thought she had too much chemistry with Jake Johnson

Zooey Deschanel had "so much chemistry" with Jake Johnson in New Girl they had to be separated in scenes

News

Lily James took four hours to transform into Pamela Anderson for Pam & Tommy

Lily James took four hours to transform into Pamela Anderson for Pam & Tommy

News