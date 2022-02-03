Jimbo and Lemon reveal how the producers edited their Drag Race UK vs The World lipstick talk

By Sam Prance

RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World producers intervened to make the deliberation more dramatic.

Jimbo has revealed that there was no chance she was going to send home Lemon on RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World.

Earlier this week (Feb 1), RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World premiered with an iconic debut episode. Jimbo and Pangina Heals were named the top two queens of the week and Lemon and Janey Jacké were in the bottom. Jimbo and Pangina then had to choose who they'd send home if they won the lip-sync and both queens appeared unsure who to pick.

However, Jimbo and Lemon have now let slip that the producers intervened to make the deliberation more dramatic.

Jimbo and Lemon reveal what really happened during their lipstick talk on Drag Race UK vs The World. Picture: BBC

Yesterday (Feb 2), in a Roscoe's Tavern livestream, Lemon explained: "Let me spill the tea, what really had happened. So I sat down with Jimbo in our girly little meeting and she was like, 'There's no way I won't keep you sis. Your number was amazing. You're perfect. Don't even worry. You've got this.'" Jimbo then confirmed: "That's what I said."

Lemon continued: "Then the producer walked in and she said 'So maybe a little more mystery'. And then Jimbo goes, 'You know, I'd love to say that I could keep you but I can't say that.'" Jimbo then confirmed: "I know I did. I was like, 'Oh you want me to act? Okay sure'. Because first I was like, 'There's no way I'm sending you home. I love you so much.'"

Laughing, Jimbo added: "And then they were like, 'Mmmmm?' And I was like, 'I'm not so sure. Just 'cause you're my little sister doesn't mean I'm just gonna vote for you.' I was speaking actor." Lemon ended by saying: "She was giving TV."

In other words, Jimbo was acting and, had she won the lip-sync, Lemon would still be in the competition.

Jimbo and Lemon on their lipstick deliberation talk 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/69T1z1jeFa — 🦝topher🦝 (@TopherHarrison_) February 2, 2022

Petition for Jimbo to win Best Actress at the Academy Awards this year.