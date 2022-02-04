Drag Race UK vs The World’s Lemon claps back at the judges "confusing" critiques | PopBuzz Meets

By Woodrow Whyte

Lemon spills the tea on the judges and Jimbo's car crash lip sync on the Drag Race Yearbook

Drag Race UK vs The World's Lemon has opened up about the judges critiques she received on the show and has teased some big drama involving Jimbo.

Lemon was the first to be eliminated on UK vs The World on Wednesday night. The decision was widely condemned on social media, with fans pointing out inconsistencies with the judges critiques.

And the drama is set to continue next week. In an interview with Yshee Black on PopBuzz show the Drag Race Yearbook, Lemon drops some clues about some major drama that is about to go down on the show with Jimbo.

Lemon said: "Honestly, I cant spoil it, but you will all see the drama. She comes right out."

Drag Race UK vs The World Lemon. Picture: World of Wonder / PopBuzz

Lemon opened up about the "confusing" judges critiques and decision to put her in the bottom two with Janey Jacké, revealing that it made her doubt her skills as a dancer and rapper.

"I think that it was a little confusing", she said. " I spent a long time trying to figure out what that meant for me and how I was going to move forward in my drag. Because if someone tells you 'Oh you're not good at this,' I'm like 'Oh shit, maybe I'm not good at this?' I was terrified. I was like 'Oh bitch, maybe I'm a bad dancer, maybe I'm a bad rapper, maybe I'm ugly?'

Despite her early exit, Lemon has since gone on to find new fans all over the world thanks to her verse on Canada's Drag Race winner Priyanka's single 'Come Through', which was named by PopBuzz as one of their top 20 singles of the year in 2021. Lemon said:

"Then me and Pri released 'Come Through' and the whole world was like, 'No, you're sickening, you're gorgeous, you're a good dancer, you're a great rapper'. I was like, 'Oh yeah, you're right!' So getting to watch everyone see it the way I saw it is very validating and it makes me feel good. I know I'm delusional but I'm not that delusional.

Lemon found herself in the bottom two with Drag Race Holland alum Janey Jacké. In Untucked, before the winner's lip sync between Jimbo and Pangina, it was heavily suggested that Jimbo would save her Canadian sister Lemon, while Pangina would save her new friend Janey.

Jimbo's lip sync was a car crash from start to finish, which included falling over and then doing it a second time, only to be saved from hitting the floor thanks to Pangina who held her up.

Much like everyone watching at home, Lemon knew pretty quickly that her last chance at staying in the competition was over once she saw Jimbo's lip sync. When asked what she thought as Jimbo began her performance, Lemon said:

"Well...y'know... [bursts out laughing] When it started, I was like, 'OK Jimbo, c'mon, c'mon!' And then about 3 seconds in, I was like, 'Well, let's just hope Pangina didn't pull my [name]. I love Jimbo so much but there's a reason she didn't dance for her talent show."

Watch the full interview with Lemon by hitting play on the video at the top of this article.

Drag Race UK vs The World returns next Tuesday at 9pm on BBC Three.