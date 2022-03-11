Drag Race UK vs The World's Miss Congeniality winner revealed
11 March 2022, 11:57
Here are the results from PopBuzz's Drag Race Yearbook
The votes have been cast and verified, and we can now exclusively reveal the winners of the Drag Race Yearbook, including the Miss Congeniality prize.
In case you don't know, all season long PopBuzz have sat down with the queens from Drag Race UK vs The World and asked them to nominate their sisters in our yearbook categories: Biggest Drama Queen, Shadiest Queen, Best Look, Class Clown and Miss Congeniality.
To help us announce the winners, we asked the new mother tucking queen of the world Blu Hydrangea to reveal the results with PopBuzz host Yshee Black.
So without any further ado, here are the winners of PopBuzz's Drag Race Yearbook...
Biggest Drama Queen is...Jimbo
Jimbo was the runaway winner in this category with five votes in total from Lemon, Pangina, Janey, Mo and Jujubee.
Shadiest Queen is...Blu Hydrangea
Another landslide result. Blu received five votes in this category from Cheryl, Pangina, Janey, Mo and Jujubee.
Best Look is...Mo Heart
Mo Heart's butch queen and Vegas-inspired looks stole the whole damn show. Mo received five votes in this category, with Pangina coming in a close second-place with four votes.
Class Clown is...Baga Chipz
I mean, who else was going to win this prize? Baga Chipz received four votes in this category from Jimbo, Janey, Blu and Jujubee.
Miss Congeniality is...Janey Jacké, Cheryl Hole and Jujubee
For the first time in Drag Race Yearbook herstory, we've have a tie for the Miss Congeniality prize. Each queen receiving two votes each: Mo & Jujubee voted for Janey Jacké, Blu & Pangina voted for Cheryl Hole, Lemon and Janey voted for Jujubee.
