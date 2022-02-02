Drag Race UK vs The World: Pangina Heals receives racist abuse and death threats over controversial elimination

2 February 2022, 12:53 | Updated: 2 February 2022, 13:12

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Warning! Spoilers for RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World episode 1 ahead…

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World has eliminated its first queen and viewers are fuming with the result.

On Tuesday night (Feb 1), Drag Race UK vs The World launched its first episode. For the first time in herstory, nine queens from around the globe were given the chance to battle for the title of Ultimate Drag Race Superstar.

It was a dramatic episode and the rivalries started as soon as the queens sashayed down the runway. And after a quick talent competition, Drag Race Thailand judge Pangina Heals and Canada's Drag Race star Jimbo came out on top. Sadly, it wasn't good news for Canada's Drag Race's Lemon and Janey Jacké of Drag Race Holland, who were in the bottom two.

READ MORE: RuPaul's Drag Race: Jujubee makes history as first queen to compete in four seasons

Pangina Heals receives racist abuse and death threats over controversial elimination
Pangina Heals receives racist abuse and death threats over controversial elimination. Picture: BBC

Like All Stars, the week's top two queens lip synced to the death and the winner had to eliminate the queen of their choice. Pangina Heals beat Jimbo in a battle to 'Say You'll Be There' by the Spice Girls, in honour of guest judge Mel C, and she sent Lemon packing.

Pangina said: "I am not playing favouritism. I’ve known everyone for the same amount of time but I am choosing this person out of the idea of which show was original and I have made the decision that I am sending Lemon home. I’m sorry."

Lemon was devastated to be the first sent home: "I’m pretty crushed. I feel very, very heartbroken. I’m proud of what I did and I’m proud of what I put forward. I don’t think Pangina made the right choice but hopefully, Jimbo will bring back that crown [to Canada]. I couldn’t take over the world here but, I’ll take over the world somewhere else."

It's fair to say fans were devastated to see Lemon leave the competition so early too.

Unfortunately, some Drag Race fans have been taking it way too far and have been sending Pangina death threats and racist comments over Lemon's departure.

She tweeted: "Question. Am I allowed to block people who DM me angry messages regarding my decisions on the show? I have nothing but respect and love for every one of the girls but it is a competition and I had to make a decision. I am not angry do this. I get it but I also have a choice right.

"Okay now its racist remarks and death threats… Please be kind to other humans. You may not agree with my decision and I can respect that BUT violence or threats are not okay."

In response, Lemon condemned her fans' behaviour: "It’s never deep enough to send hate to my friend yall! i love pan and she had to pick someone! if you disagree just send me a dollar and stfu.

"YOURE NOT MY FAN IF YOURE DOING THIS SHIT!!!!!!!!!!!"

Latest RuPaul's Drag Race News

Drag Race UK vs The World Jimbo Jujubee Lemon Mo Hart

Drag Race UK vs The World queens take on The Most Impossible Drag Race Quiz | PopBuzz Meets
Drag Race's Maddy Morphosis' has a girlfriend and she does drag too

Drag Race's Maddy Morphosis' has a girlfriend and she does drag too
Drag Race Season 14

QUIZ: Which Drag Race season 14 queen are you?

Jujubee makes history as first queen to compete in four seasons of Drag Race.

RuPaul's Drag Race: Jujubee makes history as first queen to compete in four seasons
Drag Race viewers are divided after RuPaul reveals Maddy Morphosis' sexuality

RuPaul's Drag Race viewers left divided after RuPaul reveals Maddy Morphosis' sexuality
RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World is launching next month.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World is launching next month

Trending on PopBuzz

Jacob Elordi says how Cal treats Nate in Euphoria season 2 is "heartbreaking"

Jacob Elordi and Eric Dane reveal why they sympathise with Nate and Cal in Euphoria

Euphoria

Machine Gun Kelly slammed over 2013 comments about Kendall Jenner

Machine Gun Kelly under fire over 'creepy' Kendall Jenner comments in 2013 interview

Celeb

Is Cassie pregnant? The Euphoria season 2 theory explained

Euphoria fans think Cassie is pregnant with Nate’s baby and it actually adds up

Euphoria

Euphoria's Chloe Cherry was in a Euphoria porn parody before being cast in the show

Euphoria's Chloe Cherry was in a Euphoria porn parody before being cast in the show

Euphoria

Eric Dane reveals behind-the-scenes of his Euphoria meltdown speech

Euphoria's Eric Dane explains how he filmed Cal's full-frontal peeing scene in episode 4

Euphoria

Elite season 5: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the Netflix series

Elite season 5: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the Netflix series

Elite