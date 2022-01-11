RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World is launching next month

By Jazmin Duribe

GAGATRONDRA!!!

Racers! Start your engines because the launch date of RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World has finally been confirmed.

Drag Race UK vs The World will be like nothing we have seen before. The series will feature a bunch of familiar queens from various worldwide franchises of Drag Race who will all compete for the title of ultimate Global Drag Race Superstar.

The new series will premiere on February 1 on BBC Three in the UK (and WOW Presents Plus in other countries) as part of the channel's return to TV. It will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World is launching next month. Picture: World of Wonder, @dragraceukbbc via Instagram

There's no details yet on which queens will be starring in the series but considering we now have Drag Race, Drag Race UK, Canada’s Drag Race, Drag Race Holland, Drag Race Down Under and more, there's more than enough talent to choose from.

The former contestants aren't the only familiar faces we'll see, though. Drag Race UK vs The World will include our favourite judges: RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr. They will also be joined by guest judges, who are yet to be confirmed.

Speaking exclusively to us on Zoom, Michelle teased what to expect from the upcoming series. "Oh, it's totally different. I can't say much. But I can tell you that it is so good. It is so good. It's a format that is very different to regular Drag Race, and even All Stars," she explained.

"I can't wait to film other ones. That's how good it is. It's so exciting to be able to judge queens from around the world. But...it's so hard. It's really hard with these queens because they're really good. It's...you're gonna freak out."