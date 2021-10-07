Where is Drag Race UK filmed? The filming location revealed

By Jazmin Duribe

Here's the filming locations of seasons 1 to 3.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK is back, back, back again and it's better than ever.

We're only two episodes into season 3 and we've already seen some extremely awkward moments, shady jibes, a few truly sickening runway lewks and an injured queen. All the chaos isn't without reward, of course. All the queens are pushing themselves to the limits in order to win the coveted title of the UK's Next Drag Superstar.

As self-confessed Drag Race UK fanatics we already know everything there is to know about the series. But there's one thing we've been itching to know more about: Where was it filmed?! Well, the iconic set has seen little changes from season 1 but each season has a different filming location. Here's where Drag Race UK is filmed.

Where is Drag Race UK filmed?

Where is Drag Race UK filmed?

Drag Race UK is currently filmed in Manchester Studios in Manchester. It's the oldest television studios in the UK and held the Beatles' first TV performance in 1962 as well as the first general election debate in 2010.

However, Seasons 1 and 2 of Drag Race UK were actually filmed in different locations. Season 1 started off in the 3 Mills Studios in London, which is where Tim Burton's Frankenweenie and Corpse Bride were also filmed.

Meanwhile, season 2 was filmed in the famous Pinewood Studios. Pinewood Studios is in Iver Heath, Buckinghamshire, and one of its notable productions is James Bond.

The Drag Race UK Werkroom.

When was Drag Race UK season 3 filmed?

Season 3 of Drag Race UK was filmed in March 2021 only a few months after season 2 wrapped. Production of season 2 was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.