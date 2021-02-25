RuPaul's Drag Race is launching a new global singing competition Ultimate Queen of the Universe

By Sam Prance

Ultimate Queen of the Universe is set to air on Paramount+ later this year and it sounds like an international All Stars.

Racers, start your engines...and may the best drag queen win! RuPaul's Drag Race is getting its very first global competition.

Over the course of the past 12 years, RuPaul's Drag Race has become an international phenomenon. From the original show to All Stars, the hit reality TV series never fails to entertain us. Not to mention, there are now incredible local editions of Drag Race in the UK, Canada, Thailand and Holland, with new versions coming to Australia and Spain at some point this year.

Now, RuPaul's Drag Race is spreading its wings even further with a new, worldwide spin-off named Queen of the Universe.

Queen of the Universe is set to air on Paramount's streaming service Paramount+ later this year. According to Entertainment Weekly, it is an "all-new singing contest, which will pit drag stars from around the world against each other in a Eurovision-style singing tournament that promises high heels, high octaves, and high competition that will blow your wig off."

It's currently unclear if the Queen of the Universe competition will feature brand new queens or previous Drag Race legends but, if it's the latter, it essentially sounds like an international All Stars with singing. Paramount+ have also announced that RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 6 will air exclusively on the platform when it comes out this Spring.

Paramount+ launches in the US, Canada and Latin America on March 4. It also scheduled to come out in Australia at some point this year.