Drag Race UK's A'Whora apologises to Veronica Green following comments in fan Q&A

By Jazmin Duribe

WARNING! MAJOR SPOILER FOR DRAG RACE UK SEASON 3 AHEAD!

RuPaul's Drag Race UK's A'Whora has apologised to Veronica Green after comments she made about Veronica in a Q&A resurfaced.

In case you didn't know, A'Whora and Veronica Green competed on the second season of Drag Race UK together. A'Whora finished fifth place in the competition while Veronica Green was forced to leave after contracting coronavirus. She has now returned for season 3.

Although Veronica left the competition earlier, it seems she left quite the impression on A'Whora, who called Veronica out during a Q&A.

READ MORE: Drag Race UK fans are in tears over River Medway's Thomas Waghorn runway look and now it's a meme

Drag Race UK queens defend Veronica Green following A'Whora's comments about her. Picture: BBC

In a viral clip, A'Whora was asked to play Snog, Marry, Kill. A'Whora chose to snog season 2 queen Asttina Mandella, marry Bimini Bon Boulash and kill Veronica Green. She said: "I would kill… Veronica Mean because why? Because she's shit. She's annoying, she's a little cunt backstage and also she gets kicked out fairly early on season 3 so why not fuck her off again?"

Season 2 runner-up Tayce, who was on stage with A'Whora, was asked the same question and she chose to snog Bimini, marry Cherry Valentine and kill Veronica Green "because she's a cocky slag".

The video was shared on social media and many of the Drag Race UK girls defended Veronica Green.

I couldn't be prouder and happier to have Veronica in our season! So blessed I can call her my sister. So sweet and bloody talented! 💚💚💚 — chorizamay (@chorizamay) September 26, 2021

Normalise 👏🏼 ignoring 👏🏼 her 👏🏼



Anyways, I’m off to piss in the pool with Jinny Lemun 🏊🏼💦😎 — Sister Sister 🪓 (@sistersisterhun) September 27, 2021

We’d been stood filming ‘Dirty Charades’ for what must have been close to two hours (the majority of that time being @veronicaqween realising there were six words in her charade 😂😂💀) — Victoria Scone BLACK TRANS LIVES STILL MATTER (@VictoriaScone) September 26, 2021

What a great day to send love to @veronicaqween - one of the loveliest people I know, and I’m privileged enough to call her a friend. 💚💚💚 — Anubis (@AnubisFinch) September 27, 2021

Try not to be awhorable person — STREAM HYPNOTISE - OUT NOW (@IsSumTingWong) September 27, 2021

I’m only going to share MY EXPERIENCE, but Veronica has always been lovely, I remember when I was down about the rusical, she came up to me and said “you’re going to be in the top, this is a one week thing, you’ll bounce back” heart of gold — Lawrence Chaney (@ShadyLawrence) September 27, 2021

Following the backlash, A'Whora revealed she had apologised to Veronica in private. She wrote: "I want to apologise publicly to Veronica, my priority before this statement after seeing the video was to apologise to Veronica myself direct first hand."

A'Whora added: "Nothing I said was meant in malice, harm or to try and damage someone's character. I take full ownership and responsibility of what I said and in how the nature of us was perceived I am also not proud of it. In this situation I had gotten drunk with the girls and being playful in my Q&A section, but that is still no excuse."

She concluded the statement: "I value Veronica, and devalue myself in this situation. She is a good person, and doesn't deserve to hear the kind of comments even in jest. I love Veronica, and she is a sister to me and my season sisters and now an even greater addition to her current! And for this I am deeply sorry."

Read A'Whora's full statement here.

Veronica has also seemingly addressed A'Whora's comments by thanking her fans for their support.

She tweeted: "The love I’ve received over the last few days has truly touched me. I I’m grateful to have so many supportive friends, fans & followers and want to thank everyone for their kindness. I’ve got a LOT of exciting things coming up, so it’s time to focus on the future. Love you ALL."