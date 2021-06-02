Drag Race's Widow Von'Du has been charged with domestic assault

By Jazmin Duribe

"As a Black man, I'm being arrested for defending myself in my apartment."

TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains details of domestic assault.

RuPaul's Drag Race star Widow Von'Du has been arrested for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend. Widow competed in Season 12 of Drag Race and placed seventh.

On Monday (May 31), Widow – born Ray Fry – was booked into Jackson County jail by the Kansas City Police Department. Police responded to a call on Saturday around 6pm and "contacted the victim who reported an assault", a rep for the Kansas City Police Department confirmed to People.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by TMZ, Widow reportedly came home on Friday in an intoxicated state and was upset with her boyfriend for sleeping at her apartment. Widow's boyfriend told police that he had told Widow in advance he would be spending the night there.

READ MORE: RuPaul's Drag Race International All Stars: All the queens rumoured to be in the cast

Widow Von'Du claims she was defending herself following arrest. Picture: World of Wonder

The alleged victim told police that he was dragged across the floor, punched in his face four or five times, strangled and pushed headfirst into a bed frame, which left him unconscious and bleeding. When he regained consciousness, he headed to hospital, where he ended up getting 14 stitches for the wounds on his face and head.

Widow, 32, was charged with domestic assault in the first and second-degree. She was released after posting $5,000 of her $50,000 bond on Tuesday (June 1).

Widow has denied the allegations, however, Daily Mail reports that she allegedly said "some white boy tried me and got his ass beat" in a since-deleted Instagram Live video.

In a video of her arrest on social media, Widow claims she was defending herself. In the clip, she says: "You're taking me down because I was assaulted in my own apartment as someone else would not understand that his privilege does not extend to my apartment.

"As a Black man, I'm being arrested for defending myself in my apartment. And just because his ass got beat up because he would not leave when I asked five times, I'm being arrested [...] instead of someone being arrested for violating me."

Widow is due to appear in court again on June 7. According to court records, she is currently on house arrest, she's banned from contacting the alleged victim or witnesses, and she must not possess or be in the presence of firearms.