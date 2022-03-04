RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 star Willow Pill comes out as trans

Willow Pill is one of five trans cast members on RuPaul's Drag Race season 14.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 contestant Willow Pill has come out as trans and revealed that she uses they/she pronouns.

In last week's RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked, Willow Pill opened up about their journey with their gender identity. She said: "I'm not really sure where I'm at with my body or my gender to be honest. Since being [on season 14], I've been so happy and I think I've just been happy because I've been able to see myself the way I want to see myself on a daily basis."

Now, Willow has taken to Twitter and Instagram to come out as trans in a moving statement about their gender identity.

In their statement, Willow writes: "I want to address some of the things I said in Untucked last week when I talked about my gender identity. It's taken me a long time to come to terms with my transness because so much space has been taken up by my illness. My condition has caused me so much physical and emotional pain that my body became something I always wanted out of."

She then adds: "During quarantine, I started to explore my feelings about my illness and unpacked a lot of medical PTSD and self-hatred. But only in the last year have I really started to realize that I'm not happy with my gender identity either. Much of that is due to being on Drag Race and feeling euphoria being Willow for the first time since quarantine and being around a bunch of queer and trans friends on set."

Willow also reveals that they had surgery on their face last November to make it look more feminine.

Willow also says: "I'm still not sure where I fit on the spectrum, for now I just say trans femme, but I also don't have to know now. I want to share this because I've felt so lonely keeping this to myself. I'm so tired of holding my pain in. For now, I go by Willow in and out of drag with they/she pronouns, though I know this experience isn't linear."

Willow ends by writing: "I'm starting to finally feel bits of happiness with my face and body and that's a start."

Congratulations Willow!

Willow is one of five trans cast members in RuPaul's Drag Race season 14. Kerri Colby, Kornbread, Bosco and Jasmine Kennedy also all identify as trans.

