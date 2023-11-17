Selling Sunset cast before and after: Here's what everyone looked like before joining the show

By Katie Louise Smith

Here's a side-by-side look at Chrishell Stause, Bre Tiesi, Nicole Young and the rest of the Selling Sunset cast's transformations from before they were on the show to now.

It's no secret that the cast of Selling Sunset have all had major glow-ups – in both the style and beauty departments – since appearing on the show. Even prior to appearing on the Netflix series, some of the girlies have switched up their aesthetics in a major way.

It's been almost four years since the show started (2019, can you believe!?) and the ladies of the Oppenheim Group are by far and away one of the most stylish casts on TV today. From opening up about cosmetic surgery, fillers and botox, to the opportunities that the show has provided in terms of now being able to afford high end designers and makeup artists, the cast have been pretty candid and open about their own journeys!

With Selling Sunset season 7 now streaming on Netflix, here's a look back at what the cast looked like long before they joined the cast of the show, versus what they look like in the latest season. (Spoiler alert: They were gorgeous then, and they're still gorgeous now... obviously!)

Selling Sunset cast before and after: Here's what everyone looked like before joining the show. Picture: Netflix, Getty

Chrishell Stause

Long before she joined the cast of Selling Sunset, Chrishell starred on US soap Days of Our Lives. She joined the cast in 2005 and there's plenty of photos of baby-faced Chrishell on red carpets and at events all over the internet.

Obviously, Chrishell's face has transformed naturally since the mid-00s, but she's even had a major glow up since appearing on Selling Sunset season 1 in 2019. In the season 7 reunion, Chrishell shared that she has had a few things done to her face, and acknowledged how the cast are now able to afford makeup artists and better outfits than what they wore in season 1.

Here's a side-by-side photo of Chrishell in 2005 vs. what she looks like in the latest season of Selling Sunset.

Chrishell Stause before and after Selling Sunset. Picture: Getty, Netflix

Mary Fitzgerald

If you scroll all the way back to the start of Mary's Instagram, you'll find a selection of absolutely adorable photos of her, her son Austin and her family and friends dating back to 2014, when Mary was in her mid-thirties. Bronde hair, thin eyebrows... Mary looks so different to how we know her today.

Much like Chrishell, Mary recently addressed her season 1 vibe, calling it "boring" while explaining: "The more money you make, the easier it is to have better fashion."

Here's a side-by-side photo of Mary in 2014 vs. what she looks like in the latest season of Selling Sunset.

Mary Fitzgerald before and after Selling Sunset. Picture: Instagram, Netflix

Bre Tiesi

Bre first became known in the public eye after she began dating Hulk Hogan's son Nick around 2008. Bre attended several public events with the family, and old photos of her red carpet appearances can be found on the internet.

Needless to say, Bre's transformation is probably the most striking out of the entire office – and it's not something she's shied away from talk about either. Bre has been incredibly candid and honest about the cosmetic surgery she's had done, often taking to Instagram to tell her followers about what's worked for her.

"I have had my nose done, I’ve had my boobs done, I’ve done filler, I have done Botox, I’ve tried literally everything," she revealed to her fans, adding the specific treatments she's had done too: "Kybella, Morpheus, like, I just did a CO2 laser. I’ve done a ton of lasers."

Here's a side-by-side photo of Bre in 2010 (when she was just 19 years old) vs. what she looks like in the latest season of Selling Sunset.

Bre Tiesi before and after Selling Sunset. Picture: Getty, Netflix

Emma Hernan

Prior to her Selling Sunset days, Emma was a model and her Instagram is chock full of swimsuit and lingerie photos from her time modelling. Emma in her mid-twenties doesn't actually look that much different to how she looks today, to be honest.

Here's a side-by-side photo of Emma in 2016 vs. what she looks like in the latest season of Selling Sunset.

Emma Hernan before and after Selling Sunset. Picture: Instagram, Netflix

Amanza Smith

Fashion icon and queen of changing hairstyles Amanza actually hasn't aged a day, believe it not! Photos from 2014 can be found of her bestie Mary's Instagram, and she literally looks the same. Love that for her!

Here's a side-by-side photo of Amanza in 2016 vs. what she looks like in the latest season of Selling Sunset.

Amanza Smith before and after Selling Sunset. Picture: Instagram, Netflix

Chelsea Lazkani

During her time on Selling Sunset, Chelsea has become known for her glamorous beat and bright, colourful luxe outfits. 30-year-old Chelsea was in her early twenties when she first moved to the US, and there's a handful of photos on her Instagram that show what her vibe was like before she joined the show. (Basically, she's literally just as glamorous, she just looks younger!)

In the Selling Sunset season 7 reunion, Chelsea shared that she'd had breast implants after host Tan France asked the group who had had cosmetic surgery.

Here's a side-by-side photo of Chelsea in 2017 vs. what she looks like in the latest season of Selling Sunset.

Chelsea Lazkani before and after Selling Sunset. Picture: Instagram, Netflix

Nicole Young

Nicole's old Instagram posts don't actually feature many photos of her back in the day but an old headshot from a 2017 Oppenheim Group listing shows the agent with a much blonder hairstyle than the one she sports on the show.

In the season 7 reunion, Nicole addressed Chrishell's "nasty, mean girl"comments where she accused her of "having her face rearranged".

Nicole shared that she got veneers before she started filming the show, botox (as she always does) and had the fillers in her face dissolved. "Not that it's anyone's business, and not that i'm hiding any of that," she added.

Here's a side-by-side photo of Nicole in 2017 vs. what she looks like in the latest season of Selling Sunset.

Nicole Young before and after Selling Sunset. Picture: Instagram, Netflix

Jason and Brett Oppenheim

As expected, Jason and Brett Oppenheim look EXACTLY the same as they do now...

But here's a photo of the two of them from a 2014 Instagram post shared by Mary, for good measure.

Jason and Brett Oppenheim before and after Selling Sunset. Picture: Instagram, Netflix

