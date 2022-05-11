Selling Sunset's Chelsea Lazkani says Davina Portraz threw "microaggressions" at her off camera

By Jazmin Duribe

"There were things said off camera and before we shot that really affected my mental state."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Selling Sunset might have closed the curtain on season 5, but following that explosive reunion episode, the drama has continued. Chelsea Lazkani has admitted that there were some off-camera "microaggressions" thrown at her from her castmate Davina Portraz.

As you already know, Chelsea is Selling Sunset's newest recruit. After joining The Oppenheim Group in season 5, the British realtor quickly struck up a friendship with Christine Quinn.

Now, Christine hasn't exactly been on good terms with anyone in the cast. In fact, it's been confirmed that she left The Oppenheim Group and has started her own property business, RealOpen, unable to form connections with any of her colleagues.

During the season, Chelsea took it upon herself to mend the broken bridges between Christine and the rest of the girls, but during her tea party event, Chelsea bumped heads with fellow agent Davina.

READ MORE: Selling Sunset's Chelsea Lazkani responds to claims her British accent is "fake"

Chelsea Lazkani reveals details of off-camera feud with Davina Portraz. Picture: Netflix

While it wasn't a complete bust-up, Chelsea recently admitted that there was even more drama behind the scenes that viewers wouldn't have known about. "There were things said off camera and before we shot that really affected my mental state," Chelsea told host Janine Rubenstein on Monday's (May 9) episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast.

"There were some microaggressions thrown out, and watching the show back, I realized that I was very much harboring that state of frustration."

According to Merriam-Webster, a microaggression is a "comment or action that subtly and often unconsciously or unintentionally expresses a prejudiced attitude toward a member of a marginalized group (such as a racial minority)".

She added: "You see me kind of escalate to a place of, maybe one could say, anger as a result."

Eventually, Chelsea and Davina were able to clear the air during the reunion. However, that doesn't mean that you'll catch them hanging out anytime soon.

Chelsea said: "I have the utmost respect for Davina and all of my cast-mates, truly, but I also believe that we can have different values and different core systems that may not align. We don't have to be super close friends to be cordial with one another."

Christine Quinn and Chelsea Lazkani. Picture: Netflix

Elsewhere, Chelsea confirmed where her relationship with Christine currently stands after she was absent from the reunion.

"I love her to pieces. Her not being at the O Group obviously saddens me, but what you didn't see on camera is my relationship with a lot of the other girls had started to evolve very early on," Chelsea said. "I have many relationships at the O Group, not just Christine."

One of Chelsea's surprising new friendships is with Chrishell Stause – Christine's nemesis. However, Chelsea insists that she wants to stay out of their drama.

She continued: "It's so easy for us to not be friends because of the history that pertains between her and Christine. But she's a boss. You know, I love successful women, so I want to support her. I wanted to work on that relationship and now we have such a strong friendship."

Read more Selling Sunset stories here: