Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause threatened Christine Quinn with "legal action" over false stories

By Jazmin Duribe

Apparently, Christine has also been planting stories about Chrishell and Jason's relationship…

Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause threatened her co-star Christine Quinn with legal action after she planted false stories about her divorce from actor Justin Hartley, who Chrishell was married to from 2017 until 2021.

If you're wondering if Selling Sunset is real and how much of the drama we see is carefully orchestrated then here's your answer. The cast members actually do hate each other off-screen too. Case in point, Chrishell and Christine, who have not been able to patch up their relationship since season 1.

In an interview with Vulture, Chrishell was asked about that explosive season 4 finale which saw Christine in the firing line from multiple agents at The Oppenheim Group. Chrishell said that Christine was trying to "ruin her life" leading to questions from viewers about what Chrishell meant specifically.

What did Christine do to Chrishell?

Chrishell Stause and Christine Quinn. Picture: Netflix

"She tried to plant a false story when I was going through my divorce and I had to have both sides confirm that it wasn’t true and then threaten legal action," Chrishell explained.

"And this was right after my mom died. It was a lot on my plate and kicking someone while they’re down and trying to spread a rumor that I was hooking up with someone. Both parties knew that is not what happened."

She added: "They had to pull it, but to try and even put that out there at a time where everybody was wondering what happened and I lost my mom – to me that’s so below the belt. I had to spend thousands of dollars in legal fees and this isn't the first time I dealt with something on this level."

The rumours haven't stopped there, though. Chrishell also claims that Christine has also been spreading lies about her new relationship with their boss Jason Oppenheim. Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim's relationship became public knowledge in July 2021. However, apparently Christine is saying that the romance actually started well before what we originally thought.

Chrishell continued: "She did it again recently, trying to say that me and Jason were happening before, and it’s just not true. You can understand how that really could take someone down and ruin them when everyone on the internet is trying to figure out what happened. She takes it as an opportunity to fill in some blanks that were blatantly untrue.

"It was many steps too far for me."

