Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause responds to rumours she's planning to adopt with new partner G Flip

By Jazmin Duribe

"We are thrilled. Thank you for all the well wishes."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause has addressed rumours that she's planning on adopting with her new partner G Flip.

As you know, Chrishell has been open about her desire to start a family. The actress turned luxury realtor was planning on having a baby with her ex-boyfriend Jason Oppenheim, who they even decided would be named Maverick if it was a girl, but he backed out after realising fatherhood wasn't in his future.

Now since confirming that she's dating non-binary musician G Flip at the Selling Sunset reunion, fans have speculated that the couple might start a family together.

On Sunday (May 8), Chrishell shared a Mother's Day post on Instagram. The meme showed her Selling Sunset co-star Maya Vander's confused face and then the caption read: "Me realising how many people didn't know you can adopt on your own." In the comment section, people soon started congratulating Chrishell believing she was announcing that she would be adopting a child alone.

READ MORE: Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause addresses sheer top wardrobe malfunction

Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause responds to rumours she's adopting with new partner G Flip. Picture: Alamy, Netflix

Chrishell's Selling Sunset co-star Chelsea Lazkani, commented: "Thank you. Fuck social 'norms' – YOU define your family." Meanwhile, actress and former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards wrote: "I adopted my beautiful daughter Eloise as a single mommy."

Then, on Monday (May 9) comedian Grace Kuhlenschmidt posted a doctored screenshot of an article from Yahoo! Entertainment that claimed Chrishell and G Flip had adopted her. The article's headline read: "Selling Sunset's Chrishell Straus and non-binary Australian drummer G-Flip adopt adult lesbian daughter from Facebook Marketplace."

The article continued: "Hot off season 5 of Netflix's hit real estate docuseries, Chrishell tells Yahoo! 'I'm used to selling houses, but I've never bought a kid before, and this adult was only $36.'" The post also claimed G Flip was spotted with "a sign that says 'For Baby', possibly referring to the 200 pound lesbian the couple has just adopted".

While the article is clearly a joke, people obviously thought it wasn't, so Chrishell responded to the adoption rumours on Instagram. Reposting the post on Instagram Stories, Chrishell said: "We are thrilled. Thank you for all the well wishes."

She then added: "The amount of people in the comments & replies to this that don't understand that it is a JOKE is actually startling. Sooo tempting to post some of the replies. I am happy I can take a joke! This comedian made me laugh with her post. But no guys, we did not adopt an adult for $36 on Facebook Marketplace."

Adding more fuel to the fire, G Flip and Chrishell also commented on the original post. "We are so so thrilled. Thank you so much x," G Flip wrote. Chrishell then added: "Jason punching the air. Thank you to all your well wishes for our bundle of joy."

Chrishell Stause Instagram Stories. Picture: @chrishell.stause via Instagram

So, it doesn't look like Chrishell and G Flip are adopting together anytime soon. However, it's very possible that Chrishell may start her motherhood journey alone...

What do you think? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!

Read more Selling Sunset stories here: