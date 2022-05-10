Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause responds to rumours she's adopting with new partner G Flip.

Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause responds to rumours she's planning to adopt with new partner G Flip
10 May 2022, 12:05 | Updated: 10 May 2022, 12:33
"We are thrilled. Thank you for all the well wishes."
Listen to this article
Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause has addressed rumours that she's planning on adopting with her new partner G Flip.
As you know, Chrishell has been open about her desire to start a family. The actress turned luxury realtor was planning on having a baby with her ex-boyfriend Jason Oppenheim, who they even decided would be named Maverick if it was a girl, but he backed out after realising fatherhood wasn't in his future.
Now since confirming that she's dating non-binary musician G Flip at the Selling Sunset reunion, fans have speculated that the couple might start a family together.
On Sunday (May 8), Chrishell shared a Mother's Day post on Instagram. The meme showed her Selling Sunset co-star Maya Vander's confused face and then the caption read: "Me realising how many people didn't know you can adopt on your own." In the comment section, people soon started congratulating Chrishell believing she was announcing that she would be adopting a child alone.
READ MORE: Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause addresses sheer top wardrobe malfunction
Chrishell's Selling Sunset co-star Chelsea Lazkani, commented: "Thank you. Fuck social 'norms' – YOU define your family." Meanwhile, actress and former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards wrote: "I adopted my beautiful daughter Eloise as a single mommy."
Then, on Monday (May 9) comedian Grace Kuhlenschmidt posted a doctored screenshot of an article from Yahoo! Entertainment that claimed Chrishell and G Flip had adopted her. The article's headline read: "Selling Sunset's Chrishell Straus and non-binary Australian drummer G-Flip adopt adult lesbian daughter from Facebook Marketplace."
The article continued: "Hot off season 5 of Netflix's hit real estate docuseries, Chrishell tells Yahoo! 'I'm used to selling houses, but I've never bought a kid before, and this adult was only $36.'" The post also claimed G Flip was spotted with "a sign that says 'For Baby', possibly referring to the 200 pound lesbian the couple has just adopted".
While the article is clearly a joke, people obviously thought it wasn't, so Chrishell responded to the adoption rumours on Instagram. Reposting the post on Instagram Stories, Chrishell said: "We are thrilled. Thank you for all the well wishes."
She then added: "The amount of people in the comments & replies to this that don't understand that it is a JOKE is actually startling. Sooo tempting to post some of the replies. I am happy I can take a joke! This comedian made me laugh with her post. But no guys, we did not adopt an adult for $36 on Facebook Marketplace."
Adding more fuel to the fire, G Flip and Chrishell also commented on the original post. "We are so so thrilled. Thank you so much x," G Flip wrote. Chrishell then added: "Jason punching the air. Thank you to all your well wishes for our bundle of joy."
So, it doesn't look like Chrishell and G Flip are adopting together anytime soon. However, it's very possible that Chrishell may start her motherhood journey alone...
What do you think? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!
Read more Selling Sunset stories here:
- Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause jokes about coming out after revealing she's dating G Flip
- Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause hits back at claims she's a "bully"
- Selling Sunset reunion: Jason Oppenheim breaks down over end of relationship with Chrishell Stause
- Selling Sunset fans slam Jason Oppenheim for backtracking on having a baby with Chrishell Stause
- Selling Sunset's Maya Vander opens up about heartbreaking stillbirth in reunion episode