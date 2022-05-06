Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause confirms she's dating non-binary musician G Flip

By Katie Louise Smith

"I've recently been spending a lot of time with someone that is very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They're non-binary so they go by they/them."

Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause has a new relationship in her life! Yep, Chrishell has now confirmed that she is dating Australian musician G Flip.

If you've been keeping up with Selling Sunset, then you'll know all about Chrishell's recent dating history. In season 5, viewers see Chrishell and Jason Oppenheim's relationship blossom, before they break up following a heartbreaking disagreement over having children.

Chrishell and Jason broke up in December 2021, and a few months later, rumours began swirling that Chrishell and G Flip were dating after they were spotted hanging out and sharing flirty Instagram comments on each others posts. In May 2022, the couple were papped holding hands.

Chrishell has now shared the news that she and G Flip are dating during the Selling Sunset season 5 reunion episode.

Chrishell Stause confirms relationship with G Flip. Picture: Alamy, @chrishellstause via Instagram

When pressed by host Tan France to spill on whether or not Chrishell was dating someone new, the 40-year-old confirmed her new relationship.

"You don't get to choose where you meet someone– you don't get to choose when you meet someone in their life", Chrishell explained. "And so, recently I've met someone who is in a different place in their life as well."

"I've recently been spending a lot of time with someone that is very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They're non-binary so they go by they/them. And they are an extremely talented musician."

Chrishell added: "It started because I was just going to be in their video and it's about this chaotic love story. I love acting, and with the job that we have I don't always get to do it. At first, of course, I was like, 'Yes, let's do that'."

Chrishell confirms relationship with G Flip at Selling Sunset reunion. Picture: Netflix

Who is G Flip?

G Flip is a musician from Australia. The 27-year-old identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns.

G Flip released their debut album, About Us, in August 2019. Their song 'Gay 4 Me' has over two million streams on Spotify.

G Flip came out as non-binary in June 2021, writing on Instagram: "Looking into what it means to be non-binary had me realise that that's who I've been my entire life...I'm still the exact same person, non-binary is just the best way to explain who I am and how I've always felt, like a gender smoothie."

In the Selling Sunset reunion, Chrishell shares a clip of her appearance in G Flip's upcoming music video for the song 'GET ME OUTTA HERE'. The video sees Chrishell lip-syncing to the camera before making out with G Flip in the middle of a convenience store.

Agreed — G FLIP (@gflipmusic) May 1, 2022

Over the past few months, fans had speculated that Chrishell and G Flip were an item thanks to their flirty Instagram comments on each others posts.

On one of G Flip's recent posts, Chrishell wrote: "How do you make us emotional and horny at the same time?? Your power." On another, Chrishell wrote: "Taking the US by storm but we know we need to share-go kick ass & then come back bc it’s just the beginning!"

It's unclear if Chrishell and G Flip's relationship with appear in the next season of Selling Sunset, but keep your eyes peeled for more Instagram posts now that their relationship has been confirmed!

