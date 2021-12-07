Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause addresses rumour she was born in a Shell gas station

By Jazmin Duribe

Chrishell's full name is actually Terrina Chrishell Stause.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

No, Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause was not born in a gas station.

Chrishell, 40, is one of the main cast members in the hit Netflix series and is known for her unusual moniker. But what you might not realise is that Chrishell's full name is actually Terrina Chrishell Stause. However, she has always gone by her middle name.

In Selling Sunset season 1, Chrishell explained how her mother came up with her name and the dramatic story of her birth. However, that soon led to rumours that Chrishell was actually born at a gas station.

Now, in a recent interview with Vulture, Chrishell clarified the real story behind her name. "It’s so funny. I was not born in a Shell station," she confirmed.

READ MORE: 6 moments that hinted Chrishell and Jason were secretly dating in Selling Sunset season 4

Chrishell Stause addresses rumour she was born in a Shell gas station. Picture: Netflix, @chrishell.stause via Instagram

"I hate to disappoint people that think I was. My mom was getting car work done, and an attendant at the station was helping her and keeping her calm. Obviously she couldn’t drive to the hospital then, so the ambulance came. I made it to the hospital, but she wanted to name me after him."

Chrishell added: "He worked at the Shell station, so she just thought 'Chris, shell' — let's stick them together. And you know, Chrishell was born, quite literally."

Sadly, both of Chrishell's parents have now passed away after fighting lung cancer. Chrishell's father Jeff, who adopted her at birth, died in April 2019 and her mother Ranae died in July 2020.

Chrishell has frequently opened up about her unconventional childhood on Selling Sunset, which included bouts of homelessness and poverty. However, thanks to her real estate career, Chrishell was able to purchase her first home for $3.3 million in the Hollywood Hills during season 4.

This week on the Coming Out Chats podcast, trans activist Charlie Craggs and TikTok superstar NoseBleedFitz open up about their coming out journeys, their experiences accessing health care in the UK, staying in touch with teachers, and drawing strength from the trans community.