Selling Sunset fans slam Jason Oppenheim for backtracking on having a baby with Chrishell Stause

By Jazmin Duribe

"It annoys me how much Jason fucked with Chrishell’s head because he made so many comments about a future with her. Wasted her time."

Is this a safe space…? Ok, Jason Oppenheim is the true villain of Selling Sunset. There, it's out there. The Oppenheim Group CEO has turned viewers against him thanks to how his relationship with Chrishell Stause turned out in Selling Sunset season 5.

As you know, Selling Sunset season 5 focusses on Chrishell and Jason's blossoming relationship. The couple confirmed they were together in July 2021 and fans finally got a chance to learn about the ins and outs of their connection, hear how their relationship turned from a friendship to romance, and see Chrishell rubbing Jason's head far too many times.

The couple are now no longer an item, with both Chrishell and Jason announcing the news on social media in December well before season 5 aired. Chrishell cited that their "ideas for family ultimately not being aligned" was the reason behind the break up and we see their differences surrounding the decision to have children play out on screen.

Why did Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim break up? Picture: Alamy, Netflix

Chrishell confirmed the couple had discussed having a family together, met with a doctor to make embryos and even picked out a baby name. "I know I want to be a mom. We even came up with a name for our fictitious child. Her name is Maverick," Chrishell told Jason's mother on the show.

But in the finale, Jason admitted to his twin brother Brett Oppenheim, Mary Fitzgerald and Amanza Smith that he felt "overwhelmed" by the prospect of becoming a father.

"You know, when I was first getting with Chrishell, I actually was taking a more emotional and less logical approach to it and I was actually feeling more inclined to have a family with her," Jason explained.

"I think during the relationship, like, my kind of logical decision-making mind has been taking over. I honestly, like, I wake up in the morning like, 'What would my morning look like with a baby? Who would I hire? Where would we live? What would I be doing now? How would we travel? How would I go down to Orange County? How would I be able to manage my office as an agent and transactions?' I honestly get overwhelmed thinking about the idea of being a dad and it scares me because I know that if that's my decision, I lose Chrishell."

He added: "I want to be with Chrishell and have a kid, like, that's actually – in my heart – what I want. I gotta come up with this decision ASAP because I cannot put Chrishell through waiting any longer. I mean, I owe her that respect and I love her too much to delay."

Chrishell and Jason confirmed their relationship in July 2021. Picture: @chrishell.stause via Instagram

We later find out that Chrishell and Jason ultimately couldn't make their relationship work because of their opposing views on having children, with Jason finally deciding fatherhood definitely isn't in his future.

"He just told me that he doesn't want to have kids, so as much as this hurts me to say, I've been clear with him what that would mean, so we are done. We broke up," she told Emma Hernan, before bursting into tears. "I'm just disappointed… I just feel like you never have it figured out and I guess that's the life lesson. And I should know better at this point, but I thought this was it."

She continued: "And that's what I think is hard — when I think it’s, like, locked in and I got it, like, I figured out the code to life. I’m so happy and I'm with someone that respects me or I’m gonna have a baby and it's everything I've ever dreamed of. You know, maybe this isn't my path. I’m 40, I don't know what the future holds now."

Viewers were left heartbroken that Chrishell's dreams of becoming a mother had been dashed and have been criticising Jason for leading on.

Jason is like 50 years old if you don't want kids just say that why is he putting Chrishell through it! #SellingSunset — Bolu Babalola 🍯🌶 (@BeeBabs) April 24, 2022

I don’t like Chrishell, but Jason is an asshole for that relationship. He knew he was never going to change his mind, and he let her fall in love with him knowing what she wanted.



He’s the true villain of the season. #SellingSunset — Duchess Meghan 👑 (@megatron_jones) April 25, 2022

some of yall are so dumb making fun of Chrishell for breaking up with Jason cause he doesnt want a kid, when this is a MAJOR reason to do so. Why would you stay with someone who doesnt see the same future as you, are yall that dense? #SellingSunset #sellingsunsets5 — hongjoong's wife (@hjoongslaptop) April 24, 2022

Chrishell and Jason story teaches a few things:

- Ladies, you can’t change a man.

- Get your non-negotiable list out in the open and if it’s being debated, stop the connection. It’s not up for compromise or under extended warranty. I know, easier said than don. #SellingSunset — Prophets Of Rock (@prophetsofr0ck) April 24, 2022

Jason making up baby names w/ Chrishell when they’re ‘taking it slow’ and ‘he’s never wanted kids since he was 18’ is diabolical, stop it right now #SellingSunset #SellingSunset5 — bolognigga (@bolognigga) April 25, 2022

Jason played with Chrishell. He knew he didn’t want kids all along he was just hoping she would be ok with it #sellingsunset — RL (@shadaalo) April 26, 2022

Why the fucking is Jason fertilising Chrishell’s eggs if he does even know if he wants kids. Like bruh wtf. Don’t waste her eggs. #SellingSunset — C (@christi05706540) April 22, 2022

It annoys me how much Jason fucked with Chrishell’s head bc he made so many comments about a future w her, literally went through the whole process of getting embryos implanted or whatever just to decide he doesn’t want a baby after all. Wasted her fucking time smh #SellingSunset pic.twitter.com/DVNPyAoIe1 — Jen di Omer (@Buttercup0303) April 24, 2022

