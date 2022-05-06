Selling Sunset reunion: Jason Oppenheim breaks down over end of relationship with Chrishell Stause

By Jazmin Duribe

"There's a lot of sadness and loss."

Jason Oppenheim broke down about his relationship with Chrishell Stause during the Selling Sunset reunion and it was super emotional.

On Friday (May 6), Netflix released Selling Sunset's first ever reunion hosted by Queer Eye's Tan France. The reunion gave the Selling Sunset cast the chance to discuss all the drama from season 5, hash out their differences and open up about some of their personal issues since filming had wrapped. Noticeably absent from the reunion was Christine Quinn, who contracted coronavirus and could not attend.

As you know, season 5 focused on the blossoming romance between Jason and Chrishell. The couple confirmed their relationship in July last year and, as we saw on the show, it was pretty serious. Jason and Chrishell made steps to start a family together, but in the end, Jason decided he didn't want to have children, leaving Chrishell devastated. Jason and Chrishell then announced their split in December 2021.

Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim left in tears over end of relationship with Chrishell Stause. Picture: Netflix

It's clear the love is still there between them, so when Tan asked if their relationship was purely for the cameras, Jason was overcome with emotion.

"I hesitate to answer that question. I don't want to give it any credence," Jason explained. "That's like asking me if the Earth is flat. It's a stupid question to me. I don't feel the need to explain to people that…"

Jason then began to fight back tears, much to the surprise of Selling Sunset's newest cast member Chelsea Lazkani. "You're going to make me cry. I've never seen Jason sad," she said.

In the background, Chrishell appeared to be welling up before she herself bursts into tears. "There's a lot of sadness and loss. I think watching the show made it more difficult," Jason continued. "It brought it all back up. It's been a few months, but I'm still just going through stuff. There was a lot of love between us and there still is. I still care about her very much. This has been a very difficult break-up."

Selling Sunset season 5 reunion. Picture: Netflix

So does this mean there's a chance the Jason and Chrishell could rekindle their romance? Hm, maybe not. Chrishell confirmed that she is currently in a relationship with non-binary musician G Flip.

Chrishell met G Flip while starring in their music video and the two hit it off. She explained: "I've recently been spending a lot of time with someone that is very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They're non-binary so they go by they/them. And they are an extremely talented musician."

