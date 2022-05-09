Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause jokes about coming out after revealing she's dating G Flip

By Sam Prance

Chrishell also opened up about Maya Vander's reaction to her being in a relationship with the non-binary musician.

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause has just posted a hilarious viral video in which she jokes about coming out of the closet.

Last week (May 6), Chrishell Stause confirmed the rumours that she's dating non-binary artist G Flip. Discussing her love life in the Selling Sunset season 5 reunion, Chrishell said: "I've been spending a lot of time with someone that is very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They're non-binary so they go by they/them. And they are an extremely talented musician."

Now, Chrishell has joked about coming out and revealed how she feels about Maya Vander's shocked reaction to her news.

Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause jokes about coming out after revealing she's dating G Flip. Picture: Netflix, @chrishellstause via Instagram

Taking to Instagram last Friday (May 6), right after the reunion aired, Chrishell posted a story from inside her closet. She said: "Closet update," and then showed fans all the new details within her walk-in closet. Chrishell ended by saying: "Okay. I'm gonna come out of it now." She can then be seen trying not to laugh. Chrishell also captioned it with a wink emoji.

As it stands, Chrishell hasn't labelled her sexuality. In the reunion, she specified that she's attracted to "masculine energy" but it appears that she identifies somewhere on the queer spectrum. Naturally, fans are obsessed with Chrishell's video. Influencer Matt tweeted: "Chrishell from selling sunset coming out like this… my jaw dropped i love her."

chrishell from selling sunset coming out like this… my jaw dropped i love her pic.twitter.com/oMXGoL1tM8 — matt (@mattxiv) May 7, 2022

Chrishell has also taken to Instagram to address's Maya's viral reaction to her relationship with G Flip. When Chrishell brings up G Flip in the reunion, Maya looks confused and the clip has taken over social media. Now, Chrishell has shared a meme of Maya's reaction, which says: "Me realising how many people didn't know you can adopt children on your own."

Chrishell then captioned the post: "Happy Mother’s Day to ALL of the mothers that are with us and to those that no longer are. Absolutely no matter how you got there." Chrishell added: "@themayavander is a supportive beautiful mom and we laughed about this before posting. I know a lot of you are confused. But what is important is that I am not."

Chrishell ended by writing: "Thank you to the beautiful open minds that have shown support. I want to hug you."

Maya then commented on Chrishell's post with the caption: "I'm next one using this but with real estate jokes." Their co-star Amanza Smith also wrote: "Love you my sweet Chrishell. You are amazing in every way and there’s nothing confusing about choosing happy!"

