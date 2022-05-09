Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause addresses sheer top wardrobe malfunction

Chrishell even tried to get the photos taken down.

Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause has addressed her sheer top wardrobe malfunction after attempting to have the photos taken down.

The night before Chrishell confirmed her relationship with non-binary musician G Flip at the Selling Sunset reunion, which was released on Friday (May 6), Chrishell headed to The Abbey in West Hollywood with her new partner and some friends.

Inside the venue, Chrishell and G Flip couldn't keep their hands off of each other and the couple were photographed kissing inside the bar. The paparazzi photos continued when they left the bar together.

The actress and realtor was wearing a checked mini skirt and black sheer shirt, which looked great inside the bar, but when she was photographed outside her top went completely see-through.

The photos quickly started circulating online and so Chrishell decided to address her wardrobe mishap on Instagram Stories. "When I know I am doing flash photography I wear the right things underneath so flash won’t show things," Chrishell explained.

"In person without flash, my top didn’t show anything. I went back and forth on addressing this bc I know it brings more attention to it. But after spending the day unsuccessfully trying to get them down and now seeing people 'worried' about me, I decided to just clarify."

Chrishell then thanked people defending her. She added: "Also to every supportive person that took time to comment or defend, I may not see it as I am taking the internet in small doses – but I adore you and thank you. I hope every one of you have the best day ever."

Chrishell has been at the centre a lot of online conversation since confirming her relationship with G Flip. At the reunion, Chrishell's ex-boyfriend Jason Oppenheim broke down about the end of their relationship in December 2021 and admitted to still having a lot of love for her. But then, Chrishell confirmed the rumours that she had actually met someone new.

She said: "I've recently been spending a lot of time with someone that is very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They're non-binary so they go by they/them. And they are an extremely talented musician."

