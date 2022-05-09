Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause addresses sheer top wardrobe malfunction

9 May 2022, 11:59 | Updated: 9 May 2022, 12:06

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Chrishell even tried to get the photos taken down.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause has addressed her sheer top wardrobe malfunction after attempting to have the photos taken down.

The night before Chrishell confirmed her relationship with non-binary musician G Flip at the Selling Sunset reunion, which was released on Friday (May 6), Chrishell headed to The Abbey in West Hollywood with her new partner and some friends.

Inside the venue, Chrishell and G Flip couldn't keep their hands off of each other and the couple were photographed kissing inside the bar. The paparazzi photos continued when they left the bar together.

The actress and realtor was wearing a checked mini skirt and black sheer shirt, which looked great inside the bar, but when she was photographed outside her top went completely see-through.

READ MORE: Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause confirms she's dating non-binary musician G Flip

Chrishell Stause addresses sheer top wardrobe malfunction
Chrishell Stause addresses sheer top wardrobe malfunction. Picture: Netflix, @chrishell.stause via Instagram

The photos quickly started circulating online and so Chrishell decided to address her wardrobe mishap on Instagram Stories. "When I know I am doing flash photography I wear the right things underneath so flash won’t show things," Chrishell explained.

"In person without flash, my top didn’t show anything. I went back and forth on addressing this bc I know it brings more attention to it. But after spending the day unsuccessfully trying to get them down and now seeing people 'worried' about me, I decided to just clarify."

Chrishell then thanked people defending her. She added: "Also to every supportive person that took time to comment or defend, I may not see it as I am taking the internet in small doses – but I adore you and thank you. I hope every one of you have the best day ever."

Chrishell has been at the centre a lot of online conversation since confirming her relationship with G Flip. At the reunion, Chrishell's ex-boyfriend Jason Oppenheim broke down about the end of their relationship in December 2021 and admitted to still having a lot of love for her. But then, Chrishell confirmed the rumours that she had actually met someone new.

She said: "I've recently been spending a lot of time with someone that is very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They're non-binary so they go by they/them. And they are an extremely talented musician."

Read more Selling Sunset stories here:

WATCH: Dove Cameron Says Her Ex Was A "Bad Kisser"

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Kendall Jenner slammed for guilt-tripping Kourtney over Scott right after she got engaged

Kendall Jenner called out for guilt-tripping Kourtney Kardashian after she got engaged to Travis Barker

News

Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause jokes about coming out after revealing she's dating G-Flip

Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause jokes about coming out after revealing she's dating G Flip
A Stranger Things x JanSport collection drops on May 16

Stranger Things and JanSport release limited edition backpack collection

Stranger Things

Ncuti Gatwa Doctor Who

Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa announced as the new Doctor Who

News

The Wilds season 2 cast: Meet the new boys

The Wilds season 2 cast: Meet the boys

Trending on PopBuzz

Idaho considering ban on certain forms of birth control

Idaho considering ban on certain forms of birth control following Roe v. Wade leak

News

Travis Barker says Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish’s music is not pop punk

Travis Barker says Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish’s music is not pop-punk

News

Jack Harlow

Jack Harlow criticised after being carried by two Black men at The Kentucky Derby

Celeb

Heartstopper's Joe Locke wants to play Disney's first gay prince

Heartstopper's Joe Locke wants to play Disney's first gay prince

News

Maya Vander opens up about her son's stillbirth

Selling Sunset's Maya Vander opens up about heartbreaking stillbirth in reunion episode

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

You

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

Riverdale