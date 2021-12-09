Christine Quinn says her Selling Sunset co-stars are "obsessed" with her

"I love being the villain and I wouldn't have it any other way."

Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn believes her co-stars are a little "obsessed" with her.

Christine remained at the centre of the drama on Selling Sunset season 4 thanks to the revelation that her replacement, Emma Hernan, had unknowingly hooked up with Christine's ex-fiancé Peter Cornell while they were still together. However, Emma claims to have started dating Peter after his breakup from Christine.

Well, on Tuesday night (Dec 7) the cast of Selling Sunset hit the 2021 People's Choice Awards red carpet and Christine was noticeably absent. Chrishell Stause, Emma Hernan, Mary Fitzgerald and her husband Romain Bonnet were all photographed together, while Heather Young and her husband Tarek El Moussa also attended the event.

However, Christine was pictured posing alone on the red carpet and it looked like she didn't arrive with her co-stars either, after falling out with the majority of the group in Selling Sunset season 4.

Anyway, Christine was interviewed by Laverne Cox for E! on the red carpet and naturally she couldn't resist throwing a little shade at her co-stars. First, Laverne asked: "Does your back hurt from carrying this whole last season of the show? The girls can not get enough of talking about you."

Christine then replied: "Honestly, it was Mariah Carey 'Obsessed'. If you have a good chiropractor recommendation, please let me know 'cause it was exhausting, even for me."

Christine was also asked if she liked being the villain and the centre of attention, and she added: "Do I think I'm the drama? No, I don't think I'm the drama... maybe I'm the drama. Yeah, I live for it. I love being the villain and I wouldn't have it any other way." Oop.

Christine has practically made enemies with everyone at The Oppenheim Group with Maya Vander, Vanessa Villela and Amanza Smith being her only remaining allies.

Recently, Chrishell revealed that her relationship with Christine is beyond repair after she was forced to spend "thousands of dollars in legal fees" and threaten Christine with legal action for leaking false stories about her. She told Vulture: "She tried to plant a false story when I was going through my divorce and I had to have both sides confirm that it wasn’t true and then threaten legal action.

"And this was right after my mom died. It was a lot on my plate and kicking someone while they’re down and trying to spread a rumor that I was hooking up with someone. Both parties knew that is not what happened."

