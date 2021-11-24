Selling Sunset: Who is Christine Quinn and Emma Hernan's ex boyfriend?

By Katie Louise Smith

Christine Quinn, Emma Hernan and Heather Young all dated the same guy, but who is he?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Selling Sunset season 4 has arrived in true Selling Sunset style, as the latest season of the series introduces us to two new Oppenheim Group agents and a whole load of fresh and juicy new drama.

Serving this season's main course is fashion icon Christine Quinn (lol, who else?!) and stylish newcomer Emma Hernan. It turns out that the two have a bit of a history that all boils down to a shared ex-boyfriend, who Emma was previously engaged to. Christine says she was engaged to him as well.

The whole saga also involves Heather Young, who also apparently dated him for a very short amount of time. But who is the ex-boyfriend? Well, his identity has yet to be revealed.

READ MORE: Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn and Emma Hernan's feud explained

Who is Emma and Christine's mutual ex-boyfriend in Selling Sunset? Picture: Netflix

Who is Christine and Emma's ex-boyfriend?

Despite the fact that Selling Sunset season 4's main storyline focuses on the mutual ex of Christine and Emma, his name or his identity is never revealed.

Selling Sunset first aired in 2019, which means the ex-boyfriend drama appears to pre-date the filming of the series. Based on what we know from both Christine and Emma's side of things, it sounds like the ex was also close friends with Jason and Brett Oppenheim. It's revealed in the series by Mary that the brothers once helped the ex-boyfriend pick out an engagement ring for Emma.

After an in-depth sleuth online and across social media, there still doesn't appear to be any information the ex's identity.

Fans have unearthed a photo on Emma's mother's Instagram account of her and a guy kissing on a beach back in 2014, but that date also seems to precede the drama that happened 5 years ago between Emma, Christine and the mystery ex.

Speaking about the storyline with Page Six, Christine admitted that she was actually "annoyed" that she had to talk about and address the past situation for the show.

“I was annoyed every single day doing it because it’s not something that I would actually talk about,” she told the publication. "It’s not something that I would actually care about.”

Christine then added: “Part of being on a reality show is you have to talk about things that you wouldn’t necessarily even give a shit about in real life, but that’s just the way that it is. So, we all did our best to try to make a good season out of it.”

She also said that the ex-boyfriend was mentioned “just for the show” and “wouldn’t ever talk about a situation like that” in real life.

Based on Christine's comments, it doesn't sound like she'll be revealing who the mutual ex is at all.

Who is Emma Hernan dating now?

Emma is no longer engaged and is not currently in a relationship. In an interview with People, Emma confirmed that she's single. (Although, she did say she's also in a committed relationship with her dog Benny.)

Who is Christine Quinn married to now?

As Selling Sunset fans will know, Christine's stunningly elaborate wedding to millionaire tech entrepreneur Christian Richard served as the big season 3 finale event.

The couple have been together since 2019, after a mutual friend, who went on a date with Christian but then realised she wasn't that into it, ended up introducing him to Christine when he said he was looking for a new house. They were married within a year of meeting each other.

Christine and Christian welcomed baby Christian Georges Dumontet in 2021.

READ MORE: Selling Sunset season 5: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the Netflix show