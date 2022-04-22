Christine Quinn calls out Selling Sunset's "fake" storylines

22 April 2022, 17:11

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"Enjoy the new season and all of its 5,000 fake storylines!"

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn has called out the Netflix show's "fake" storylines ahead of season 5.

On Friday (Apr 22), Selling Sunset returned for an explosive fifth season. This season focuses on the blossoming relationship between Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim (we all know how that sadly ended), Christine's latest feud, and Selling Sunset's newest's recruit Chelsea Lazkani.

But before the show dropped on Netflix, Christine decided to log onto Twitter and send a little promotional tweet. Christine said: "30 minutes till the launch of #SellingSunset." Ok, so far, quite tame, but she added: "Enjoy the new season and all of its 5,000 fake storylines!" Whew…

READ MORE: Is Selling Sunset real? Here's what the cast have said about the Netflix series being scripted

Is Selling Sunset real?
Is Selling Sunset real? Picture: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images, Netflix

Like most reality shows, Selling Sunset has been accused of being staged and having fake storylines. Some even thought that the women working at The Oppenheim Group weren't real agents and Chrissy Teigen previously claimed to have never even heard of the brokerage before.

However, most of the cast have consistently maintained that the show is real and, yes, they are actually real estate agents.

In an Instagram Q&A, Chrishell previously said: "The show isn't scripted. If it was, I would be p**sed! But seriously, they can sometimes nudge us to address things but what we say is all us. Beware anyone that says otherwise. Gotta own it."

Jason also previously told Metro: "There's nothing that's scripted, we're never told to say anything. At most, I would say that in some situations, if some things need to be addressed or we're meeting a client or something, we'll be asked to wait to make sure if we get everything on camera, but that's certainly not scripted."

However, Christine has a different take on the whole scripted debate. Speaking on Brandi Glanville’s podcast in 2020, Christine said the producers encouraged her feud with Chrishell and that they were actually friends when they begun filming.

She said: "From day one, obviously the producers had certain things in mind. They wanted us to clash obviously and at first, we didn’t. We got along great. We were friends. She was at my house. We were drinking, having a good time. I was getting to know her and the storylines came into play. We thought we were good at separating things."

Do you think Selling Sunset is real or scripted? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!

Read more Selling Sunset stories here:

WATCH: Selling Sunset’s Mary & Romain tease big Christine drama in season 5

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Kim Kardashian roasts Khloe and Tristan with cut SNL joke

Kim Kardashian reveals brutal Khloe and Tristan joke she cut from SNL monologue

Celeb

Heartstopper PopBuzz Interview

Netflix's Heartstopper cast reveal why they think real teenagers should play teen roles | PopBuzz Meets
Yasmin Finney opens up about trans representation in Heartstopper

Heartstopper's Yasmin Finney opens up about "rare" teenage trans representation in new Netflix show

News

Will there be a Heartstopper season 2 at Netflix?

Heartstopper season 2: Release date, cast, book spoilers and what happens next

News

Selling Sunset Mary and Romain

Selling Sunset’s Mary & Roman reveal details about Jason & Chrishell's secret romance | PopBuzz Meets

Trending on PopBuzz

Kris Jenner claims Blac Chyna threatened to kill Kylie Jenner

Kris Jenner claims Blac Chyna threatened to kill Kylie Jenner

Celeb

Find all the Heartstopper soundtrack songs here

Heartstopper soundtrack: Every song from the Netflix series

News

Jacob Elordi says he's "growing too old" to play high schooler Nate Jacobs in Euphoria

Jacob Elordi says he's "growing too old" to play high schooler Nate Jacobs in Euphoria

Euphoria

Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn and Maya Vander

QUIZ: Which Selling Sunset agent are you?

Bridgerton's Simone Ashley says she had to work "twice as hard"

Bridgerton's Simone Ashley says she had to work "twice as hard" to break into acting being a woman of colour

News

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

You

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

Riverdale