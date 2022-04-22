Christine Quinn calls out Selling Sunset's "fake" storylines

By Jazmin Duribe

"Enjoy the new season and all of its 5,000 fake storylines!"

Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn has called out the Netflix show's "fake" storylines ahead of season 5.

On Friday (Apr 22), Selling Sunset returned for an explosive fifth season. This season focuses on the blossoming relationship between Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim (we all know how that sadly ended), Christine's latest feud, and Selling Sunset's newest's recruit Chelsea Lazkani.

But before the show dropped on Netflix, Christine decided to log onto Twitter and send a little promotional tweet. Christine said: "30 minutes till the launch of #SellingSunset." Ok, so far, quite tame, but she added: "Enjoy the new season and all of its 5,000 fake storylines!" Whew…

Is Selling Sunset real? Picture: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images, Netflix

Like most reality shows, Selling Sunset has been accused of being staged and having fake storylines. Some even thought that the women working at The Oppenheim Group weren't real agents and Chrissy Teigen previously claimed to have never even heard of the brokerage before.

However, most of the cast have consistently maintained that the show is real and, yes, they are actually real estate agents.

In an Instagram Q&A, Chrishell previously said: "The show isn't scripted. If it was, I would be p**sed! But seriously, they can sometimes nudge us to address things but what we say is all us. Beware anyone that says otherwise. Gotta own it."

Jason also previously told Metro: "There's nothing that's scripted, we're never told to say anything. At most, I would say that in some situations, if some things need to be addressed or we're meeting a client or something, we'll be asked to wait to make sure if we get everything on camera, but that's certainly not scripted."

30 minutes till the launch of #SellingSunset 🥰🥰enjoy the new season and all of its 5,000 fake storylines! 💰 💅 — Christine Quinn (@XtineQuinn) April 22, 2022

However, Christine has a different take on the whole scripted debate. Speaking on Brandi Glanville’s podcast in 2020, Christine said the producers encouraged her feud with Chrishell and that they were actually friends when they begun filming.

She said: "From day one, obviously the producers had certain things in mind. They wanted us to clash obviously and at first, we didn’t. We got along great. We were friends. She was at my house. We were drinking, having a good time. I was getting to know her and the storylines came into play. We thought we were good at separating things."

