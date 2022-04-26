Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn skips season 5 reunion

Was Christine Quinn fired from Selling Sunset? Here's why she skipped the season 5 reunion.

Christine Quinn will be absent from the Selling Sunset season 5 reunion, it has been confirmed.

On Sunday (Apr 25), the Selling Sunset cast filmed a studio reunion special hosted by Tan France to hash out their differences following the dramatic events of season five. It's the first time the series has had a reunion episode, which is set to air next month on May 6th.

It's hard to imagine Selling Sunset without Christine, who brings the majority of the drama to the hit Netflix series, but Christine's rep confirmed that she was not able to attend after contracting coronavirus.

"Christine tested positive for Covid on Saturday and out of an abundance of caution, she did not attend the reunion," her rep told TMZ.

Amanza Smith also tested positive for coronavirus and was unable to attend the reunion, however, she did feature via video link. Christine was also offered the chance to defend herself via video link but her rep said she decided to decline because she was not feeling well enough.

Was Christine Quinn fired from The Oppenheim Group?

Christine's absence from the reunion has only added more fuel to rumours that she may be leaving the series.

Following the explosive end of season 4, which saw Mary Fitzgerald tell Christine their friendship is over, fans believed Christine would not be in season 5. But as you know, Christine did indeed return for season 5.

However, in the last episode of season 5, Christine was meant to meet with her bosses Jason Oppenheim and Mary following claims she'd tried to bribe a seller into working with her instead of her former love rival Emma Hernan. Although Christine denied the accusation, she didn't turn up for the meeting, which only led to more speculation that Christine might not return.

That coupled with the fact that Forbes announced Christine is launching a company with her husband Christian Richard, called RealOpen, that would allow people to purchase homes using cryptocurrency.

Christine is yet to confirm if she is leaving Selling Sunset or The Oppenheim Group, but at the time of writing Christine is still listed as an agent on The Oppenheim Group's website.

