Selling Sunset fans are losing it over this video of Christine Quinn singing before she got famous

1 December 2021, 15:52

By Sam Prance

It looks like Christine Quinn had dreams of becoming a singer before she transformed into a Reality TV icon.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

What can't Christine Quinn do? She's a real estate mogul, a reality TV villain you can't help but love... and now a viral, singing sensation.

If you've watched Selling Sunset on Netflix, chances are that you're obsessed with Christine Quinn. Ever since the reality TV-meets-real-estate show came out, fans have not been able to get enough of Christine's fashion, charisma and made for TV antics. Whether she's serving a look or causing chaos, it's impossible not to be entranced by the 33-year-old superstar.

Christine may be best known for selling houses but it turns out that singing is part of her ever-growing resumé of talents.

READ MORE: 24 shocking Selling Sunset facts you probably didn't know

Selling Sunset fans are losing it over this video of Christine Quinn singing before she got famous
Selling Sunset fans are losing it over this video of Christine Quinn singing before she got famous. Picture: Netflix, LJ Bullen via YouTube

Yes. Eagle-eyed fans have spotted that there is a video of Christine, formerly known as Christine Bently, singing with a friend of hers called Lindsey Jan back in 2013. In the video, Christine and Lindsey perform a mash-up of Maroon 5's 'She Will Be Loved' and OneRepublic's 'Counting Stars'. Lindsey plays the guitar and sings, while Christine takes on co-lead vocals.

Following the release of Selling Sunset season 4, the old video has resurfaced on social media and racked up thousands of views with many people praising Christine's voice. One person tweeted: "Omg she actually sounds good!" and another added: "Her voice is wonderful!".

As it stands, Christine is yet to address the video herself but, given how great she is at putting on a show, we would 10/10 be here for her becoming a popstar. Imagine the music videos!

