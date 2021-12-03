What does 'lick and go' mean? The Selling Sunset phrase explained

By Jazmin Duribe

Selling Sunset viewers are a confused by Christine Quinn's "lick and go" comment...

It's been over a week since Selling Sunset dropped on Netflix and still it's all we can talk about. One particular scene which has caught the attention of viewers is when Christine Quinn makes a comment about "lick and go". But what does that even mean?!

In episode 8, Christine heads to a coffee shop for a beverage with Maya Vander and Davina Portraz, after falling out with all the other agent at The Oppenheim Group.

While ordering, Christine ask the server what they could recommend. "She’s pregnant, I’ve just had a baby and we're all on our period right now. We’re just having the time of our life," Christine joked.

Here's what the term "lick and go" actually means…. Picture: Netflix

The server then recommends they have a collagen protect drink, explaining that a lot of women experience dryness after pregnancy and the drink is good for "hydration from the inside out".

"I'm like SpongeBob SquarePants down there. Usually I just do the lick and go. Lately, I'm like oh my god…," Christine said, while Maya and Davina looked on completely baffled.

Confused, Maya questions what that even means in her confessional. "What is the lick and go? I’ve never heard of it. I read a lot of pregnancy books, but that wasn’t in any of them."

And it's safe to say viewers were pretty confused about the comment too. "Can anyone explain what Christine meant by 'the lick and go' I’m confused," one user tweeted. Another said: "WTF is a 'lick and go'?"

Well, we're here to tell you the truth. While Urban Dictionary has no definition for the meaning, in a Reddit post, one user questioned what the comment meant. And then someone replied: "I think it’s when you lick your fingers to use saliva as lube before going to town." Oh.

Christine had only just welcomed her first child, Christian Georges Dumontet, so it would seem she is experiencing some post-natal vaginal dryness, which is pretty common.

Well, the more you know…

