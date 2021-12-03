What does 'lick and go' mean? The Selling Sunset phrase explained

3 December 2021, 17:01 | Updated: 3 December 2021, 17:40

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Selling Sunset viewers are a confused by Christine Quinn's "lick and go" comment...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's been over a week since Selling Sunset dropped on Netflix and still it's all we can talk about. One particular scene which has caught the attention of viewers is when Christine Quinn makes a comment about "lick and go". But what does that even mean?!

In episode 8, Christine heads to a coffee shop for a beverage with Maya Vander and Davina Portraz, after falling out with all the other agent at The Oppenheim Group.

While ordering, Christine ask the server what they could recommend. "She’s pregnant, I’ve just had a baby and we're all on our period right now. We’re just having the time of our life," Christine joked.

READ MORE: 25 Selling Sunset season 4 memes that are even more iconic than Christine's chair purse

Here&squot;s what the term "lick and go" actually means…
Here's what the term "lick and go" actually means…. Picture: Netflix

The server then recommends they have a collagen protect drink, explaining that a lot of women experience dryness after pregnancy and the drink is good for "hydration from the inside out".

"I'm like SpongeBob SquarePants down there. Usually I just do the lick and go. Lately, I'm like oh my god…," Christine said, while Maya and Davina looked on completely baffled.

Confused, Maya questions what that even means in her confessional. "What is the lick and go? I’ve never heard of it. I read a lot of pregnancy books, but that wasn’t in any of them."

And it's safe to say viewers were pretty confused about the comment too. "Can anyone explain what Christine meant by 'the lick and go' I’m confused," one user tweeted. Another said: "WTF is a 'lick and go'?"

Well, we're here to tell you the truth. While Urban Dictionary has no definition for the meaning, in a Reddit post, one user questioned what the comment meant. And then someone replied: "I think it’s when you lick your fingers to use saliva as lube before going to town." Oh.

Christine had only just welcomed her first child, Christian Georges Dumontet, so it would seem she is experiencing some post-natal vaginal dryness, which is pretty common.

Well, the more you know…

Netflix

H:T/ Tyla

Listen to Charlie Craggs and NoseBleedFitz talk about their coming out journeys

This week on the Coming Out Chats podcast, trans activist Charlie Craggs and TikTok superstar NoseBleedFitz open up about their coming out journeys, their experiences accessing health care in the UK, staying in touch with teachers, and drawing strength from the trans community.

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Selling Sunset's Jason and Chrishell kept their romance secret in season 4

Jason Oppenheim reveals why he and Chrishell kept their romance secret in Selling Sunset season 4
Gavin Leatherwood: "I just really wanted to be Legolas" | My Life in 20

Gavin Leatherwood: 'I was obsessed with Gilmore Girls...I blame my mom, sis and granny for that' | My Life in 20

Features

RuPaul's Drag Race has cast its first cishet queen in season 14.

RuPaul's Drag Race casts first cishet queen Maddy Morphosis in season 14

RuPaul's Drag Race

RuPaul's Drag Race season 14

RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 will not air on Netflix in the UK

RuPaul's Drag Race

Selling Sunset memes.

25 Selling Sunset season 4 memes that are even more iconic than Christine's chair purse

Viral

Trending on PopBuzz

Demi Lovato is no longer California sober.

Demi Lovato says they are no longer California sober following backlash

Demi Lovato

North West's TikTok comment section is out of control

North West urged to expose Kim Kardashian's bank details in hilarious TikTok comments

TikTok

Joshua Bassett Crisis lyrics: Are they about Olivia Rodrigo?

Joshua Bassett appears to call out Olivia Rodrigo in savage Crisis lyrics

News

Billie Eilish is now a brunette and her hair looks amazing

Billie Eilish is now a brunette and her hair looks amazing

Billie Eilish

Little Mix announce break after 10 years together

Little Mix announce break after historic 10 years together

Little Mix

When will Taylor Swift release her re-recorded albums? All the Taylor's Version release dates

Taylor Swift re-recordings: All the release dates of the Taylor’s Version albums in order

Taylor Swift

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

You

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

Riverdale