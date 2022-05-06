Selling Sunset's Maya Vander opens up about heartbreaking stillbirth in reunion episode

By Katie Louise Smith

Maya opened up to host Tan France, saying: "I was 38 weeks, and apparently, it was a freak accident.

Selling Sunset’s Maya Vander has opened up about the devastating death of her baby son, Mason, on the Selling Sunset season 5 reunion (May 6).

Back in December, Maya shared the sad news with her followers that she had a still birth at 38 weeks. In a post alongside a photo of a memory box, Maya wrote: "Yesterday was the hardest day of my life. I had a still birth at 38 weeks. I always heard of it but never imagined I’ll be part of the statistics.

"I do not wish this on anyone. What was a regular weekly checkup turned into a nightmare that I never imagine will happen to me. Given I share my pregnancies in the show I knew I’ll have to post about this and avoid the 'when is your due date' question. You will always be in our heart baby Mason."

Because Selling Sunset season 5 was filmed at the end of 2021, Maya is still pregnant with baby Mason during the season.

Opening up to host Tan France during the show's reunion episode, Maya shared a few details about her family's loss and thanked fans for their support.

Maya Vander opens up about her son's stillbirth. Picture: Netflix, @themayavander via Instagram

"I had a feeling it's going to come to my story," Maya said as Tan asked her how she and her family are doing. "Much better. It's been four and a half months. We mentioned earlier, time helps. And I think time does help."

She then thanked her co-stars and added: "Everybody was so kind here and I know life happens. We're filming reality and we don't know how things will happen."

Maya then went on to explain what happened: "I was 38 weeks, and apparently, it was a freak accident. We got the autopsy report about a month ago. It was just a bad accident with the cord, mixed with some swallowed placenta, so..."

"But I'm doing much better. I have my husband, he's amazing. My kids are great. They keep me going."

Opening up about the importance of sharing her story, Maya added: "Just taking this opportunity to, I guess, raise the voice for stillbirth and pregnancy loss. I feel like I'm inspiring women and I think it helps a little bit for other women to know that they're not alone."

She continued: "People always joke, 'Maya's always pregnant'. As Chrishell mentioned, we do have the clock ticking and I am 40 years old. So yes, I have two beautiful children, and I'm very lucky and thankful for that. But I also lost one. So that void is still there. I think part of my healing is... you know getting pregnant again and I really hope I will."

