Selling Sunset's Maya Vander is "disappointed" with focus on Christine Quinn and Emma Hernan drama in season 4

By Jazmin Duribe

"What about the real estate? I always tell people there’s so much drama involved in business with real estate."

Selling Sunset's Maya Vander says she wishes season 4 focused more on real estate rather than the love triangle between Christine Quinn, Emma Hernan and Peter Cornell.

If you've watched Selling Sunset season 4, you will already know that the key drama this season centres on Christine Quinn and new agent Emma Hernan. Christine claims that her ex-fiancé cheated on her with Emma and then popped the question to Emma only two months after their break up. However, Emma claims that she didn't date him until after he and Christine had split.

Throughout the season, it was never revealed who this mysterious ex was but it was later uncovered that Peter Cornell, a former basketball player who also works at The Oppenheim Group, was the alleged ex in question.

Christine Quinn, Maya Vander and Emma Hernan. Picture: Netflix

Although the drama was juicy, Maya has now said that she wishes that the focus would have been on the real estate business rather than the messy personal lives of the agents.

"I didn’t understand honestly why everybody was so passionate about this. I get it, Christine claimed she was engaged. You know, everybody thinks she wasn't. I was in Miami when she claimed she was engaged. So I don’t know what happened really," Maya told Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

"But it’s interesting because look, Christine is married with a baby now. I mean, the guy that it happened with was five years ago, who cares? But production really stuck on that storyline, and I guess it did make people get upset, including Mary [Fitzgerald] and Heather [Young]."

She added: "And it kind of took off, too like the conversation one after another about this whole topic. Which I get it. It’s funny, juicy who is telling the truth? Who is not? But also what about the real estate? I always tell people there’s so much drama involved in business with real estate. So I was a little disappointed, honestly, with when season four came out that it was literally all about that. And I feel like everybody from the cast, including me. Including Christine."

Viewers have commented on how little Maya, who is based between Los Angeles and Miami, seems to have been involved in season 4. As one of Christine's only trusted friends, Maya often facilitated the drama by revealing what the other agents had said about her.

"So, you know, I was trying to stay obviously as neutral as possible. I do real estate full time and it’s not for me to get into the drama too much. First of all, when you pick any one side and you express your opinion, you have to be very careful. It’s also my credibility as an agent," Maya explained.

"So I was there and I said more things, but obviously production doesn’t show everything. I’ve known Christine for a very long time, and I met Emma when we started filming. So it was really the first time when she walked into the office and we asked all these questions liked where are you from, what do you do? And we didn’t know much about Emma. And I could tell that I really liked Emma. So it’s been tough to film a couple of scenes."

Maya continued: "Because I don’t want to get into the drama, but let’s say I would tell Christine what happened. Then she would watch the show. And then she would say, 'Why didn’t you tell me that you guys filmed this?' So it’s a very tricky situation. And then I have to say it on camera. And it looks like I’m running back and forth and telling what happened. But it’s part of being on TV. And the whole Christine and Emma thing did make me a little bit uncomfortable because I love Emma."

