Selling Sunset’s Maya Vander shares she had a stillbirth at 38 weeks

By Jazmin Duribe

"My baby due date was right around Christmas. This is the best time of the year to celebrate. My husband is heartbroken."

Selling Sunset's Maya Vander has revealed that her son was delivered stillborn at 38 weeks.

On Friday (Dec 10), in a heartbreaking Instagram post, Maya shared photos of the memory box she received and revealed that her son is named Mason. She wrote: "Yesterday was the hardest day of my life. I had a still birth at 38 weeks. I always heard of it but never imagined I’ll be part of the statistics.

"Instead of delivering a baby, I get to go home with a memory box… I do not wish this on anyone. What was a regular weekly checkup turned into a nightmare that I never imagine will happen to me. Given I share my pregnancies in the show I knew I’ll have to post about this and avoid the 'when is your due date' question. You will always be in our heart baby Mason."

Selling Sunset's Maya Vander suffers stillbirth at 38 weeks. Picture: Netflix, @themayavander via Instagram

In the comment section, Maya's Selling Sunset cast mates sent her messages of support. Brett Oppenheim commented: "Maya I'm so sorry. I can’t imagine what you’re going through, but I’m proud of you for sharing, and allowing everyone to see your vulnerability, which I think will empower others to better cope with loss. I love you. I’ll call you soon, and I’ll be in Miami soon so I can give you a much needed hug."

Chrishell Stause also offered her condolences: "This is the unimaginable. It’s hard to find words. My heart aches for you and your family. You are surrounded by so much love. Here for you for absolutely anything you need." And Mary Fitzgerald also shared a message of support, which read: "My heart is breaking for you babe. Sending you prayers, love, and strength."

Maya confirmed her pregnancy on season 4 of the hit Netflix show. Maya, who has two children Aiden, two, and Elle, 18 months, said she is "thankful" for the children she has but her "family is devastated".

She told Us Weekly: "My baby due date was right around Christmas. This is the best time of the year to celebrate. My husband is heartbroken, and I know I need to be strong for him and for our family."

Maya also told the publication that they're unsure what led to the stillbirth but Mason's body is being sent to autopsy. She continued: "No one knows [why this happened] yet. At this point of the pregnancy, I have a weekly checkup. I felt less movement a few days prior. I went to a private ultrasound check and everything was fine and looked normal. I delivered a normal baby that looked like he was sleeping. This will chase me forever."

