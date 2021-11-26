Is Selling Sunset real? Here's what the cast have said about the Netflix series being scripted

Selling Sunset returned to Netflix for a fourth season on Wednesday (Nov 24) and it's safe to say we're absolutely obsessed.

As you can imagine, the drama has continued into season 4 for the Selling Sunset cast and with two new additions (Emma Hernan and Vanessa Villela) thrown into the mix, there's no signs that there will ever be peace and harmony at The Oppenheim Group.

But how much of Selling Sunset is actually real? Is all the drama carefully engineered by producers? Well, here's what the cast have said about those scripted rumours…

Is Selling Sunset real or scripted?

Is Selling Sunset real? Picture: Netflix

Ever since Selling Sunset burst onto our screens in 2019 there's been doubts about just how real it is, especially because one of the cast members, Chrishell Stause, used to be a professional actress.

However, Jason Oppenheim has shut down the speculation in an interview with Metro. "There’s nothing that’s scripted, we’re never told to say anything," he explained.

"At most, I would say that in some situations, if some things need to be addressed or we’re meeting a client or something, we’ll be asked to wait to make sure if we get everything on camera, but that’s certainly not scripted."

He added: "Let’s say I have to deal with something or speak with Davina [Potratz] about something or Mary [Fitzgerald] has to go get her wedding dress, we might have to put that off for a day or two to make sure we get it on camera, but we’re never told to say or do anything unfortunately."

Jason went on to say that it might seem like their lives are just one big drama fest, however, that's because filming takes place over a few months and then is "compacted" and trimmed down to the juiciest parts. He continued: "You do look back on it and you’re like, damn, that is a lot of drama. But unfortunately, it’s all real."

In the same interview, Amanza Smith echoed what Jason had said: "Every time someone asks me that, I laugh because I think to myself, if we were instructed and given a script on all of this, we would all have Oscars."

Selling Sunset cast. Picture: Netflix

Chrishell also addressed reports that the show isn't real during a Q&A on her Instagram Stories back when season 3 first premiered.

Chrishell was asked if the show was scripted, and she responded: "The show isn’t scripted. If it was, I would be pissed! Who wrote that plot twist?! But seriously, they can sometimes nudge us to address things but what we say is all us. Beware anyone that says otherwise. Gotta own it."

So there you have it. In conclusion, Selling Sunset is actually 100% real!

