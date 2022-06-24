Selling Sunset officially renewed for season 6 and 7

By Jazmin Duribe

Production will start this summer.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Prep yourself to see even more million dollar homes, bitching and... empanadas because Netflix have officially renewed Selling Sunset for season 6 AND season 7!

Ever since Selling Sunset burst onto our screens in 2019 we've been absolutely obsessed. The glitz! The glamour! The opulence! It's so easy to get completely wrapped up in the lives of our favourite Hollywood realtors. Imagine what life was like before we knew the iconic Christine Quinn? We shudder to think.

The exciting news was announced on Twitter by the official Netflix UK & Ireland account. The tweet read: "BREAKING: Selling Sunset has been renewed for a sixth *and* seventh season! Production will start this summer."

READ MORE: Selling Sunset's Maya Vander leaves show after having heartbreaking miscarriage

When will Selling Sunset season 6 and season 7 coming out?

Selling Sunset officially renewed for season 6 and 7. Picture: Netflix

Production kicks off this summer and fingers crossed all our faves will be returning again. Season 6 will no doubt pick up from where season 5 left off and there's plenty of drama to focus on.

There's Chrishell Stause's relationship with her new partner G Flip following her split from Jason Oppenheim, Heather Rae El Moussa's fertility journey, Emma Hernan and Micah's romance, Vanessa Villela's wedding, Chelsea Lazkani and Davina Portraz continuing their beef, Amanza Smith's mystery boyfriend reveal and Mary and Romain continuing to be Selling Sunset's strongest couple.

Christine Quinn has confirmed she'll be back too, but she no longer works at The Oppenheim Group. Shortly after season 5 was released, Christine revealed that she and her husband Christian Dumontet had opened their own brokerage, RealOpen, which will "allow anyone, anywhere to purchase or sell a home via crypto".

Sadly, we will reportedly be losing Maya Vander from the cast. TMZ reported that Maya has left the show because travelling between Miami and Los Angeles has put a strain on her.

Selling Sunset Season 5. Picture: Netflix

Of course, there's no details on when season 6 will be released. But don't worry, there's still ways we can get our Selling Sunset fix. Selling the OC is coming to Netflix on August 24.

In case you haven't heard, Jason and Brett Oppenheim have opened up a new office in Orange County with a bunch of new agents ready to make their mark. Will they be able to match the chaos or their Hollywood counterparts? We will have to wait and see…

Read more Selling Sunset stories here: