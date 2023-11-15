Selling Sunset reunion season 7 release time: Here's when it comes out on Netflix

Watch the Selling Sunset season 7 reunion trailer

By Katie Louise Smith

Selling Sunset season 7 reunion will be released on Netflix on Wednesday 15th November at 6pm PT/9pm ET. Here's what time it comes out in your country.

Selling Sunset season 7 was full of chaos, drama, petty arguments, outrageous open house outfits, lavish parties, choices – and it's not over yet. The highly anticipated Selling Sunset reunion will be released tonight, but what time does it come out?

Hosted by Tan France, the cast will reunite to discuss and dissect all the drama and happenings from season 7 of the Netflix reality series. Based on the trailer, it looks like things get very intense and very heated... From Bre and Chelsea hashing out their beef, to Chrishell responding to confrontations from Marie-Lou and Nicole. Even Jason has to face off against the question of the century: Is he still in love with Chrishell?

Unlike the usual Netflix release time schedules, Selling Sunset season 7 reunion will be arriving on the streaming platform earlier than normal. Here's everything you need to know about when you can start streaming the reunion episode on Netflix.

When does Selling Sunset season 7 reunion come out on Netflix?

Selling Sunset season 7 reunion: Here's what time it comes out on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

Selling Sunset season 7 reunion release time: Here's when it comes out in your country

The release time for Selling Sunset season 7's reunion episode is a bit different to Netflix's usual releases. This time, the Selling Sunset season 7 reunion will be released on Wednesday 15th November at 6pm PT/9pm ET.

The exact time that you can watch it in your country will depend on where you live in the world and what time zone you're in.

Here are the Selling Sunset reunion release times for a handful of major time zones, countries and cities:

United States (PT) - 6:00 PM

United States (ET) - 9:00 PM

Canada - 9:00 PM (Toronto), 6:00 PM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 11:00 PM

United Kingdom (BST) - 2:00 AM (Thursday 16th)

Europe (Central European Time) - 3:00 AM (Thursday 16th)

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 4:00 AM (Thursday 16th)

India (New Delhi) - 07:30 AM (Thursday 16th)

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 9:00 AM (Thursday 16th)

Philippines (Manila) - 10:00 AM (Thursday 16th)

Hong Kong - 10:00 AM (Thursday 16th)

Singapore - 10:00 AM (Thursday 16th)

Australia - 10:00 AM (Perth), 1:00 PM (Sydney) (Thursday 16th)

Japan (Tokyo) - 11:00 AM (Thursday 16th)

New Zealand (Auckland) - 3:00 PM (Thursday 16th)

Selling Sunset season 7 reunion features all agents from the Oppenheim Group. Picture: Netflix

Which Selling Sunset cast members will be at the reunion?

All the key players at the Oppenheim Group will be present at the reunion. Based on who we've seen in the trailer, here's who will be present during the episode:

Jason Oppenheim

Brett Oppenheim

Chrishell Stause

Emma Hernan

Mary Fitzgerald

Romain Bonnet

Bre Tiesi

Chelsea Lazkani

Amanza Smith

Nicole Young

The arrival of Marie-Lou Nurk also appears to be a surprise based on everyone's reactions when she sits down on the couch in the teaser trailer.

Selling The OC agents Alex Hall, Polly Brindle, Gio Helou and Brandi Marshall also appear.

It's unclear if Chrishell's partner G Flip will make a small appearance, but there's no doubt Chrishell will share more of their adorable relationship with fans when she chats to Tan.

