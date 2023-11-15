Selling Sunset reunion season 7 release time: Here's when it comes out on Netflix

15 November 2023, 11:56

Watch the Selling Sunset season 7 reunion trailer

By Katie Louise Smith

Selling Sunset season 7 reunion will be released on Netflix on Wednesday 15th November at 6pm PT/9pm ET. Here's what time it comes out in your country.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Selling Sunset season 7 was full of chaos, drama, petty arguments, outrageous open house outfits, lavish parties, choices – and it's not over yet. The highly anticipated Selling Sunset reunion will be released tonight, but what time does it come out?

Hosted by Tan France, the cast will reunite to discuss and dissect all the drama and happenings from season 7 of the Netflix reality series. Based on the trailer, it looks like things get very intense and very heated... From Bre and Chelsea hashing out their beef, to Chrishell responding to confrontations from Marie-Lou and Nicole. Even Jason has to face off against the question of the century: Is he still in love with Chrishell?

Unlike the usual Netflix release time schedules, Selling Sunset season 7 reunion will be arriving on the streaming platform earlier than normal. Here's everything you need to know about when you can start streaming the reunion episode on Netflix.

When does Selling Sunset season 7 reunion come out on Netflix?

Selling Sunset season 7 reunion: Here's what time it comes out on Netflix
Selling Sunset season 7 reunion: Here's what time it comes out on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

Selling Sunset season 7 reunion release time: Here's when it comes out in your country

The release time for Selling Sunset season 7's reunion episode is a bit different to Netflix's usual releases. This time, the Selling Sunset season 7 reunion will be released on Wednesday 15th November at 6pm PT/9pm ET.

The exact time that you can watch it in your country will depend on where you live in the world and what time zone you're in.

Here are the Selling Sunset reunion release times for a handful of major time zones, countries and cities:

  • United States (PT) - 6:00 PM
  • United States (ET) - 9:00 PM
  • Canada - 9:00 PM (Toronto), 6:00 PM (Vancouver)
  • Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 11:00 PM
  • United Kingdom (BST) - 2:00 AM (Thursday 16th)
  • Europe (Central European Time) - 3:00 AM (Thursday 16th)
  • South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 4:00 AM (Thursday 16th)
  • India (New Delhi) - 07:30 AM (Thursday 16th)
  • Indonesia (Jakarta) - 9:00 AM (Thursday 16th)
  • Philippines (Manila) - 10:00 AM (Thursday 16th)
  • Hong Kong - 10:00 AM (Thursday 16th)
  • Singapore - 10:00 AM (Thursday 16th)
  • Australia - 10:00 AM (Perth), 1:00 PM (Sydney) (Thursday 16th)
  • Japan (Tokyo) - 11:00 AM (Thursday 16th)
  • New Zealand (Auckland) - 3:00 PM (Thursday 16th)

Find even more time zones here.

Selling Sunset season 7 reunion features all agents from the Oppenheim Group
Selling Sunset season 7 reunion features all agents from the Oppenheim Group. Picture: Netflix

Which Selling Sunset cast members will be at the reunion?

All the key players at the Oppenheim Group will be present at the reunion. Based on who we've seen in the trailer, here's who will be present during the episode:

  • Jason Oppenheim
  • Brett Oppenheim
  • Chrishell Stause
  • Emma Hernan
  • Mary Fitzgerald
  • Romain Bonnet
  • Bre Tiesi
  • Chelsea Lazkani
  • Amanza Smith
  • Nicole Young

The arrival of Marie-Lou Nurk also appears to be a surprise based on everyone's reactions when she sits down on the couch in the teaser trailer.

Selling The OC agents Alex Hall, Polly Brindle, Gio Helou and Brandi Marshall also appear.

It's unclear if Chrishell's partner G Flip will make a small appearance, but there's no doubt Chrishell will share more of their adorable relationship with fans when she chats to Tan.

Read more about Selling Sunset here:

WATCH: Madison Beer breaks down Silence Between Songs track by track

Madison Beer Explains Every Song On 'Silence Between Songs' | Making The Album

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

The Hunger Games: Lucy Gray's dress features Katniss and Primrose easter egg

Lucy Gray's Hunger Games dress features Katniss and Primrose easter egg

News

Jena Malone reveals Jennifer Lawrence was absent from filming iconic elevator scene in Catching Fire

Hunger Games' Jena Malone reveals Jennifer Lawrence was not actually there for elevator scene

News

Jacob Elordi says he never wanted to make The Kissing Booth films

Jacob Elordi says he didn't want to be in The Kissing Booth movies

News

Red, White & Royal Blue 2 - Latest news on book and movie sequel

Will there be a Red, White & Royal Blue 2? Book author teases sequel

News

Matthew Lillard opens up about the overwhelming reaction to his involvement in Five Nights At Freddy's

Matthew Lillard thought his franchise career was "dead" before Five Nights At Freddy's success

News

Trending on PopBuzz

Taylor Swift pleads for fans to stop throwing stuff on stage in viral video

Taylor Swift pleads for fans to stop throwing stuff on stage in viral video

Taylor Swift

Billie Eilish says men don’t get body-shamed like women because "girls are nice"

Billie Eilish says men don’t get body-shamed like women because "girls are nice"

Billie Eilish

Mighty Hoopla 2024 Line Up Headliners Jessie Ware Nelly Furtado

Mighty Hoopla 2024: Line up, tickets and everything you need to know

News

Taylor Swift fans are just realising what the real 'Style' lyrics are

Taylor Swift fans are just realising they've been singing 'Style' wrong this whole time

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every surprise song performed on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour so far

Taylor Swift

More TV & Film

Stranger Things

Euphoria

You

The Umbrella Academy

RuPaul's Drag Race

Sex Education

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Ashnikko breaks down the lyrics for Weedkiller track by track

Olivia Rodrigo vs. 'The Most Impossible Olivia Rodrigo Quiz'

The Witcher cast reveal their fave Henry Cavill moments as he departs Netflix show

Jonas Brothers vs. 'The Tower Of Truth'