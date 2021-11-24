See inside French Montana's house sold in Selling Sunset season 4
24 November 2021, 16:01
One of the main properties in Selling Sunset season 4 is a house formerly owned by French Montana and Selena Gomez.
Listen to this article
Selling Sunset season 4 features some of the show's most lavish properties yet including French Montana's former mansion.
The Oppenheim Group are no strangers to buying and selling for celebrity clients and Selling Sunset season 4 sees Mary try to sell a house for French Montana. The property boasts six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a recording studio, a pool, a wine cellar and many more exclusive features. Not only that but the house previously belonged to superstar Selena Gomez.
READ MORE: Selling Sunset season 5: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the Netflix show
Throughout season 4, Mary attempts to find a buyer for the house and at the end of the season she sells it for a huge price.
How much did Mary sell French Montana's house for?
In episode 2, Mary reveals that she thinks French Montana's home is worth $5 million and, in episode 7, we find out that she actually ends up selling it for $5 million exactly. She also makes an impressive $150,000 commission on it. It's unclear who buys it but, given that the house has its own studio, we wouldn't be shocked if another famous artist bought it.
In fact, we also learn in the series that French Montana spent $350,000 building his studio and another $300,000 on all the equipment in it. Not to mention, the house also has a giant elephant-shaped hedge feature which Iggy Azalea bought for French as a gift one year.
Check out the property, as shown in the show, below.
The entire house is a whopping 8,619 square feet and it boasts a huge courtyard and outdoor dining area.
The master bedroom is located downstairs with its own en suite bathroom.
The elephant-hedge feature that came courtesy of Iggy Azalea is located at the front of the house.
French Montana has recorded many of his hit singles in his own personal studio.
The private pool is located at the back of the house.
As well as a living area, the house has its own home cinema.
How much would you pay for French Montana's house?
Listen to Charlie Craggs and NoseBleedFitz talk about their coming out journeys
This week on the Coming Out Chats podcast, trans activist Charlie Craggs and TikTok superstar NoseBleedFitz open up about their coming out journeys, their experiences accessing health care in the UK, staying in touch with teachers, and drawing strength from the trans community.