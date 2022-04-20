Selling Sunset’s Mary & Romain say season 5 will “clarify” Christine and Emma feud | PopBuzz Meets

By Woodrow Whyte

"A lot happens in season five"

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Selling Sunset returns to Netflix this Friday (Apr 22) for its fifth season and it looks like there is going to be even more drama in the Oppenheim offices.

In case you need a recap, Christine Quinn remained at the centre of the drama on Selling Sunset season 4 thanks to the revelation that her replacement, Emma Hernan, had unknowingly hooked up with Christine's ex-fiancé Peter Cornell while they were still together. However, Emma claims to have started dating Peter after his breakup from Christine.

By the end of the season, Christine was isolated in the office, having seemingly fallen out with all the other agents. After the season had aired, the cast attended the 2021 People's Choice Awards red carpet in December without Christine.

Chrishell Stause, Emma Hernan, Mary Fitzgerald and her husband Romain Bonnet were all photographed together, while Heather Young and her husband Tarek El Moussa also attended the event. Christine was later pictured posing alone on the red carpet and it looked like she didn't arrive with any of her co-stars either.

READ MORE: Christine Quinn says her Selling Sunset co-stars are "obsessed" with her

Selling Sunset season 5 Mary and Chrishell. Picture: Netflix

Ahead of the season 5 premiere, we chatted to Mary and Romain to get the low down on what viewers can expect from season 5.

Read an excerpt from the interview below and watch the full thing by hitting play on the video at the top of this page.

PopBuzz: Is there any favouritism in how Selling Sunset is edited?

Romain: "No."

Mary: "They portray us like we are. They can't show something that we don't do. Literally, everybody is portrayed exactly like they are. I think Romain was one of the only people in the very beginning where they didn't show him talking as much, they didn't show his personality as much. But recently, I think people are starting to get exactly who he is. You know, he just says it like it is, and he's either super chill or he has something to say.

PopBuzz: Who was actually in the wrong in the Christine and Emma feud?

Mary: "I won't say who was wrong but I'll say who's right. And that was Emma."

Romain: "The people that are a part of this story; everyone knows what happened. So it's like, at the end of the day, everyone can fight and say whatever they want [but] all the people that included in the story knows what happened. You can only fight so much. So..."

Mary: "I mean, I think season five will clarify a lot. So people just have to watch that."

PopBuzz: Has your relationship with Christine improved since season four?

Mary: "I mean, we're still pretty much at the same place. A lot happens in season five but...we're not braiding each other's hair."

PopBuzz: Who causes the most drama in season five? What can you tease?

Mary: "Well, same old, same old [laughs] but there's gonna be a lot of amazing homes. The homes just keep getting better and better. Way more celebrity clients. Obviously lots of drama. And I think you guys will get clarity on many things, with relationships, with everything."

Read more Selling Sunset stories here: