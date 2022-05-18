Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn confirms she's returning for season 6

18 May 2022, 10:56

By Katie Louise Smith

"I’ll always be on television. I’m not going anywhere. It’s just, like, let’s have fun with this now."

Just when you thought she might be done with Selling Sunset for good... Oh no, baby. Christine Quinn and that chair purse of hers live to serve another day! The real estate agent has now confirmed that she will be back for season 6 of the Netflix series.

At the end of Selling Sunset season 5, it looked like Christine's time at the Oppenheim Group was pretty much over. At the reunion, Jason Oppenheim then confirmed that Christine no longer works at the brokerage, and that there was "not a place for her" within the group.

Christine has since started her own brokerage, and it now seems that she could go up against the O Group in some new storylines in the next season.

Will Christine Quinn be in Selling Sunset season 6?

Selling Sunset season 6: Christine Quinn set to return
Selling Sunset season 6: Christine Quinn set to return. Picture: Netflix

Confirming her return to Us Weekly, Christine said: "I love the show. The show is, like, my No. 1 [and] everyone knows that. But we just have to get creative now because I don’t work for the Oppenheim Group. … Maybe it’s a battle of the brokerages."

Shortly after season 5 dropped on the streaming service, Christine revealed that she and her husband Christian Dumontet had opened their own brokerage, RealOpen, which will "allow anyone, anywhere to purchase or sell a home via crypto". It's reportedly the first of its kind.

Christine teased that viewers could see a "really interesting dynamic" develop between her and the current members of the O Group, adding: "I’m not going anywhere. Like, I’ll always be on television. I’m not going anywhere. It’s just, like, let’s have fun with this now."

Christine's storyline in Selling Sunset season 5 ended with a bribery accusation
Christine's storyline in Selling Sunset season 5 ended with a bribery accusation. Picture: Netflix

Despite Jason's vague comments during the reunion episode about the current status of their relationship, Christine told the publication that she and her former boss were "in a really good place".

Jason also admitted that while Christine is no longer working at the Oppenheim Group, he would consider working with her again "if she takes real estate seriously, if I can get an understanding of her perspective on things, if she changes her behaviour, if she brings in a big listing..."

We'll just have to wait and see what happens in Selling Sunset season 6. Let the chaos begin.

