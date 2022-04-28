Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn exposes 'fake' meeting with Jason and Mary

By Katie Louise Smith

Christine called the bribery storyline involving her and Emma Hernan, "A big 5k lie and beyond."

Christine Quinn wants viewers to know that Selling Sunset's storylines are not as real as you think they are...

Prior to the release of Selling Sunset season 5, Christine pre-empted all the scandalous goings-on by telling her followers: "Enjoy the new season and all of it’s 5,000 fake storylines!"

At the time, Christine didn't divulge what might be real and what might be fake on the show. But she's now currently replying to tweets and 'exposing' the specific storylines that she says are made up in the show – including the one about her not showing up to a meeting with Jason Oppenheim and Mary Fitzgerald.

Christine Quinn says meeting with Jason and Mary "wasn't real". Picture: Netflix

At the end of Selling Sunset season 5, viewers find out that Christine has apparently been trying to bribe clients into working with her instead of working with Emma Hernan.

Emma told Mary and Jason that Christine had offered her client $5,000, adding that the client told Emma that Christine was "out to sabotage [her] in any way possible". Jason then told Emma that he had asked Christine to come into the office once she'd left so she can explain her side and her perspective on the situation.

After a bit of dramatic mood music and a quick scene transition, Jason then announces that Christine is 29 minutes late and has not sent any messages to let them know she was delayed.

As Jason attempts to call Christine, viewers see the agent tell the camera, "No, I don't think I need to have a conversation with mommy and daddy. Oops, I mean... Jason and Mary. I don't need a conversation with them."

To a non existant scene?🤣 Honey you are smart I know you are.. — Christine Quinn (@XtineQuinn) April 23, 2022

Cause the meeting wasn't real. Lolzzz — Christine Quinn (@XtineQuinn) April 23, 2022

According to Christine, however, the reason why she didn't show up to the meeting was because there apparently never was one.

Replying to two Twitter users who asked why Christine didn't even show up to the meeting, Christine wrote: "Cause the meeting wasn't real. Lolzzz," and, "To a non existant [sic] scene? Honey you are smart I know you are.."

In response to the bribery storyline, Christine also suggested that that whole thing was fake too. "Omg bless your heart you actually think the show is real," she wrote in response to another Twitter user.

She also tweeted, "A big 5k lie and beyond," when someone asked if the whole thing was a lie.

Omg bless your heart you actually think the show is real 🤣 — Christine Quinn (@XtineQuinn) April 22, 2022

A big 5k lie and beyond. — Christine Quinn (@XtineQuinn) April 23, 2022

As entertaining as Christine's antics are on Selling Sunset, it looks like the agent has finally moved on from The Oppenheim Group. While she hasn't confirmed whether or not she'll appear in Selling Sunset season 6 just yet, she has set up her own company called RealOpen.

Alongside her husband Christian Dumontet, Christine's new brokerage – the first of its kind – will "allow anyone, anywhere to purchase or sell a home via crypto".

In an interview with Forbes, Christine says "part of her decision to leave The Oppenheim Group (the brokerage highlighted on Selling Sunset) is because the firm wasn’t forward-leaning and wasn’t a believer in crypto".

According to Newsweek, Christine's email address has now been removed from The Oppenheim Group's website.

