Selling Sunset fans are making parodies of the soundtrack and they’re hilarious

By Sam Prance

Selling Sunset music is its own genre and the songs have inspired countless parodies.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Selling Sunset season 4 is finally here and viewers are once again losing it over how hilarious the music in the soundtrack is.

Ever since Selling Sunset first aired on Netflix back in 2019, fans have commented on how distinct the music is. As opposed to paying to use famous songs for transitions and dramatic moments, the Selling Sunset team handpick relatively unknown songs to soundtrack the show. Some artists create music specifically for the series but many of the songs already exist.

Just like Selling Sunset, the soundtrack has big girl boss energy and now fans are creating hilarious parodies of the music.

Selling Sunset fans are making parodies of the soundtrack and they’re hilarious. Picture: Netflix, @thegills_ via TikTok

Yes. If you've been listening carefully to any of the season 4 music, chances are you've already heard some absolutely iconic lyrics in the songs. From "I'm making money, boo / Making money" to "I write the law", the music is nothing short of poetry. And the only thing more entertaining than Selling Sunset, and its music, are people's viral recreations of the soundtrack.

It all started in 2020 when TV writer Rachel Wenitsky tweeted: "I wrote some new transition music for Selling Sunset! Would love to be considered as a composer for season 4. Here’s my reel!!!!" Her video has since been viewed over 300,000 times. Standout lyrics include: "My love is an open house, my life is a pool," and, "You're my escrow lover."

With season 4 just out, fans are posting more spoofs and they're as hilarious as each other. Here are just a few of them.

I wrote some new transition music for Selling Sunset! Would love to be considered as a composer for season 4. Here’s my reel!!!! 💖 pic.twitter.com/S7iciXbPvh — Rachel Wenitsky (@RachelWenitsky) August 13, 2020

A few songs I wrote that are featured in this season of Selling Sunset! pic.twitter.com/LerXW6IBeq — joe equality baker (@joecastlebaker) December 1, 2021

Every song on Selling Sunset pic.twitter.com/gozVCe9hex — cancela lansbury (@gossipbabies) May 24, 2020

At this stage I do believe that selling sunset are just making this music up themselves in little 20 second bursts. Somewhere in the halls of Netflix there is a copywriter chained to a microphone just blurting out “girl boss yeah I floss there’s no cost yea yea yea” — Niamh 🌳 (@cheapprosecco) November 30, 2021

None of the songs on Selling Sunset are recognisable and yet they all go like this:



I’m A 🎺gIrlbOss💪👄aNd I’m💸 SpEnDinG 💰mOnEy💵gET oUt 👠My wAy cAuSe 🏠i’M a bAd 😘aSs bItCh 💅lEt’s 🚗SlAy — Lauren Morris (@laurenm345) November 30, 2021

Sending in an application to write music for Selling Sunset season 5 now.

