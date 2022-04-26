Selling Sunset's Amanza Smith addresses rumours she's dating Zac Efron

By Jazmin Duribe

Amanza and Zac were pictured together at a UFC event in Las Vegas in December…

Selling Sunset's Amanza Smith has set the record straight about the rumours she's dating Zac Efron.

Now, they're probably not the first celebrity couple that you would put together, but in December 2021 fans speculated if Amanza and Zac were actually a thing. The rumours stemmed from a photo shared by Tarek El Moussa, who is married to Amanza's Selling Sunset cast-mate Heather Rae El Moussa.

In the image, Amanza and the High School Musical actor are standing incredibly close to each other at a UFC event in Las Vegas, where Amanza had gone to celebrate her 45th birthday. Tarek, Heather, UFC host Bruce Buffer and Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald are also in the photo.

Fans immediately started speculating about Amanza and Zac being a couple, hoping that this would mean we would be getting a little Zac cameo on season 5, which had not been released at the time.

Selling Sunset's Amanza Smith responds to rumours she's dating Zac Efron. Picture: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images, @therealtarekelmoussa via Instagram, Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Alas, there is no relationship here. At the time, Amanza's rep squashed the romance rumours, telling TODAY: "They are definitely not dating."

Amanza went into further detail about the truth behind the photo in an interview with E! News. "I'm not dating Zac Efron. I saw him for two seconds, we did a photo and the next thing you know, we were together. I never made a statement," she stated.

The interior designer then said that even though there's no truth to the rumours "there are worse people that I could have been paired with".

She added: "But that's the one thing in my life that I like to keep private. Other than my dating life, I'm a pretty open book."

Amanza has been open about her previous relationships with some famous faces, including *NYSNC singer JC Chasez and actor Taye Diggs. She was also married to former NFL player Ralph Brown and the couple have two children, daughter Noah and son Braker.

In case you were wondering, Amanza is actually dating someone at the moment but she's keeping his identity a secret…for now. Although she has stated she likes to keep her love life a "secret", Amanza's boss Jason Oppenheim believes there's a chance her boyfriend could appear on Selling Sunset one day.

"I think there's a good chance he eventually ends up on the show. That's obviously going to be up to him, but I mean, it'd be nice to get him on the show," Jason told E! News.

"I've met him many times. Great guy. We get along very well. He's very chill. Very cool. Well known guy, very excelled at what he does."

