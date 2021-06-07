Aimee Lou Wood wins first BAFTA for her performance in Sex Education

7 June 2021, 12:14 | Updated: 7 June 2021, 12:17

By Sam Prance

The Sex Educations star won Best Female Comedy Performance.

Aimee Lou Wood has won her first BAFTA award for her performance as Aimee Gibbs in Sex Education season 2 on Netflix.

As soon as Sex Education season 2 came out on Netflix in January 2020, fans praised Aimee Lou Wood for her acting in the series. In season 2, Aimee's character, Aimee, experiences sexual assault on public transport and struggles at first to open up about it. Viewers lauded the show and Aimee for the sensitive and powerful way in which they portrayed her storyline.

Now, Aimee has won a BAFTA award for her role in the show, marking the first time Sex Education has ever won a BAFTA.

Sex Education star Aimee Lou Wood wins BAFTA for Best Female Comedy Performance
Sex Education star Aimee Lou Wood wins BAFTA for Best Female Comedy Performance. Picture: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images, Netflix

Aimee won the award for Best Female Comedy Performance for her acting in Sex Education against her close friend and co-star Emma Mackey who plays Maeve in the beloved teen drama. The other four nominees in the category included Daisy Haggard in Breeders, Daisy May Cooper in This Country, Gbemisola Ikumelo in Famalam and Mae Martin in Feel Good.

Accepting her award, Aimee said: "Oh my god. Thank you so much. I'm gonna give a metaphorical piece to everyone in my category, especially Emma Mackey, who's the best scene partner and best friend, and all our cast members. We are such a team. My agent Lizzie and my boyfriend and all my mates and my nana and my mum and my dad and everyone."

Fans also noted that Emma could be seen screaming for joy as soon as she heard that Aimee had won the award over her.

While Aimee is the first Sex Education star to win a BAFTA for their work in the series, Emma received her first nomination for the same award this year too and Ncuti Gatwa was been nominated for Best Male Comedy Performance in 2019 and 2021.

Congratulations Aimee!

