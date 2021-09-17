This is how old the cast of Sex Education are compared to their characters

Like most teen shows, the actors on Sex Education are a lot older than the characters they play.

Netflix's Sex Education is set to return to our screens for season three today (Sept 17) and to say we're hyped is an understatement.

Sex Education season 2 set up some brilliant storylines for our favourite characters, and the cast and creator have all been sharing their thoughts and feelings about what they'd like to see happen in this season.

Sex Education season 2 cast and characters ages. Picture: Netflix

While we were getting reacquainted with the characters, we did a little Googling about the actors to find out the difference in ages between the cast and the characters they play.

So in the name of sharing the tea, here's how old the Sex Education actors are.

Asa Butterfield - Otis Milburn

Otis is only 17 years old in the show, despite being the resident (and secret) sex therapist for Moordale High. There is a 8 year age gap between Otis and Asa Butterfield, who plays Otis in the show. Asa turned 24 years old last April.

Asa Butterfield as Otis Milburn in Sex Education season 2. Picture: Netflix

Ncuti Gatwa - Eric Effiong

Moordale's French horn supremo and Otis' best friend Eric is a fan favourite from Sex Education. Eric is 17 years old on the show and played by Ncuti Gatwa. Ncuti is in fact 28 years old, making him 10 years older than his character.

Eric Effiong played by Ncuti Gatwa in Sex Education 2. Picture: Netflix

Emma Mackey - Maeve Wiley

Poor Maeve. Can this girl get a break please? If she's not having relationship drama then it's problems with her family or getting kicked out of school! Maeve is 17 years old on the show and Emma Mackey, who plays Maeve, is 25 years old, making her 9 years old than the character.

Maeve Wiley as played by Emma Mackey in Sex Education season 2. Picture: Netflix

Aimee Lou Woods - Aimee Gibbs

Having left the Untouchables behind in season one, Aimee friendship with Maeve in season two is about as pure as it gets. Aimee's age isn't explicitly stated in the show but it is assumed she is 17 like the rest of her classmates. Aimee IRL is 26 years old as of November 2019.

Sex Education season 2 Aimee Gibbs / Aimee Lou Woods. Picture: Netflix

Kedar Williams-Stirling - Jackson Marchetti

In season one, Jackson struggles with his mum's pressure to be a professional swimmer and you can expect that pressure to overspill in season two. Jackson is 17 in the show and Kedar is 26 years old, as of September 2021.

Sex Education season 2: Kedar Williams-Stirling as Jackson Marchetti. Picture: Netflix

Connor Swindells - Adam Groff

Adam and Eric's story in season one sparked a lot of conversation in season one and fans are desperate to see them back together in season two (even though Adam, like, bullied him? Ok then...) Adam is 17 on the show and Connor is 24 years old.

Sex Education season 2: Connor Swindells as Adam Groff. Picture: Netflix

Patricia Allison - Ola Nyman

Ola ends season one in a relationship with Otis but will Maeve, or her father's relationship with Otis' mum Jean, get in the way in season two? Ola is 17 on the show and Patricia who plays Ola is 26 years old.

Sex Education season 2: Patricia Allison as Ola Nyman. Picture: Netflix

Tanya Reynolds - Lily Iglehart

Lily is Sex Education's resident weirdo and we absolutely love her for it. Like the rest of the characters, Lily is around 17 years old and Tanya, who plays Lily, is 29 years old, making her 12 years older than her character.

Sex Education season 2: Tanya Reynolds as Lily Iglehart. Picture: Netflix

Mimi Keene - Ruby

Mimi is 23 years old and plays Ruby, one of the 'untouchables' at Moordale High. Like the rest of the students, it's assumed that she's 17 years old.

Sex Education season 2: Mimi Keene as Ruby and Chaneil Kular as Anwar. Picture: Netflix

Simone Ashley - Olivia Hanan

Simone has played Olivia in Sex Education since season one. Her character is friends with Ruby, Aimee and Anwar a.k.a. The Untouchables. She later becomes friends with Maeve, Lily, Ola and Viv. Simone is 26 years old, making approximately 9 or 10 years older than her character.

Sex Education Simone Ashley Olivia Hanan. Picture: Netflix

Chaneil Kular - Anwar

Chaneil is 22 years old and plays Anwar. Like Ruby, Anwar is one of the untouchables at Moordale High. Like the rest of the students, it's assumed that he's 17 years old.

Sex Education Chaneil Kular plays Anwar. Picture: Netflix

Lino Facioli - Dex Thompson

Dex Thompson appeared in season two and three of Sex Education and was played by British-Brazilian actor Lino Facioli. Lino was born in 2000, making him 21 years ago, and roughly 5 years older than his character.

Sex Education Lino Facioli as Dex Thompson. Picture: Netflix

Sami Outalbali - Rahim

The second series of Sex Education sees Sami join the cast as Rahim, a French exchange student who joins Moordale School and complicates things by turning the heads of some of the other students. Sami is 22 years old, making his 6 or 7 years older than his character.

Sex Education Sami Outalbali plays Rahim. Picture: Netflix

Chinenye Ezeudu - Vivienne 'Viv' Odusanya

Chinenye joined Sex Education in season two to play Viv, who is assigned as Jackson's tutor during his injury-related break from swimming. Chinenye is 25 years old, so she is probably 8 or 9 years older than her character.

Sex Education Chinenye Ezeudu Viv. Picture: Netflix

Dua Saleh - Cal

Dua joined the cast of Sex Education in season 3. They play Cal, a non-binary student at Moordale Secondary who becomes close with Jackson. Dua is 26 years old, making them approximately 9 or 10 years older than their character.