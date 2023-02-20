Emma Mackey is leaving Sex Education after season 4

By Katie Louise Smith

Another Sex Education star is set to leave the Netflix series at the end up the upcoming fourth season... Emma Mackey and Maeve Wiley will not be returning if the show continues on to season 5.

Emma's sad news means Sex Education season 5 (if it happens) will be without both Maeve and Eric. Earlier this month, Ncuti Gatwa also confirmed that he will be leaving at the end of Sex Education season 4.

Emma dropped the bombshell while speaking to press at the BAFTAs on February 19th, revealing that she has officially said goodbye to Maeve for the last time.

Will Emma Mackey be in Sex Education season 4?

Emma Mackey confirms she not return for Sex Education season 5. Picture: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images, Netflix

When asked if she'll be back for Sex Education season 5, Emma laughed and said: "Season 5? I've just finished the fourth one last week!"

"No, I don't think I'll be in season 5. I've said goodbye to Maeve," she continued, confirming that we won't be seeing her return once the credits roll on season 4 later this year. Viewers will also be seeing less of Maeve in season 4, as she's currently studying in the U.S., away from Moordale.

In a previous interview with Total Film, Emma also teased her exit from the show and explained that she was ready to "gracefully exit".

"It’s just always tricky, it’s different when you're playing a character that is sort of stuck in time. You know, we're playing 17-year-olds, and we're all almost 30, it is a bit weird," she said.

Emma then went on to say: "It’s a blessing because it is a launchpad, and it is something that has given us opportunities in different ways but it's something that I want to gracefully exit from, and be happy that it exists and protect it and enjoy it in the time that it has existed in but yeah, it needs to be left alone now I think."

Will Otis and Maeve end up together in Sex Education season 4? Picture: Netflix

Emma and Ncuti aren't the only two actors who have announced their departures from the series.

Thankfully, we'll get to see them in season 4 but there's already a handful of Sex Education favourites that won't feature in season 4 at all.

Patricia Allison and Tanya Reynolds, who play Ola and Lily, will not be part of season 4. Nor will Rahkee Thakrar who plays Miss Sands. Simone Ashley, who played Olivia, also confirmed that she will not appear in Sex Education season 4.

No release date has been confirmed for Sex Education season 4, but the cast have now wrapped filming. Expect to see the new episodes drop on Netflix at some point later this year.

