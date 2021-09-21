Sex Education fans praise Aimee and Jean's "powerful" sexual assault conversation

21 September 2021, 15:05

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

PROTECT AIMEE AT ALL COSTS.

Trigger Warning: This article contains details of sexual assault.

Yet again Sex Education continues to teach us more about sexual assault and consent than we actually learnt whilst at school.

Season 3 of Netflix's highly-rated series dropped last week and the heartfelt storylines continue for the students of Moordale Secondary School.

One storyline we're all particularly invested in is that of Aimee Gibbs (Aimee Lou Woods). Season 2 saw Aimee's life be turned upside down after she was sexually assaulted while riding the bus. The horrible incident soon began to affect Aimee's mental health and the girls of Moordale all rallied round her, helping Aimee ride on the bus again for the first time since the assault. Aimee actually won her first BAFTA for her incredibly moving performance.

READ MORE: Sex Education fans are furious over who Otis ends up with in season 3

WARNING: SEX EDUCATION SEASON 3 SPOILERS BELOW

Sex Education fans praise Aimee and Jean's "powerful" sexual assault conversation
Sex Education fans praise Aimee and Jean's "powerful" sexual assault conversation. Picture: Netflix

Season 3 continues with Aimee still struggling to deal with the trauma from her sexual assault. Aimee no longer takes the bus to school and now drives. But having not overcome her fears, she decided to seek professional help from Jean (Gillian Anderson) who explains that the incident was not her fault.

In the powerful scene, Jean tells Aimee: "What that man did to you the bus has nothing to do with your smile or your personality and is only about him. And it is absolutely not your fault."

Aimee also asks Jean how she can become stronger like her or Maeve. She replies: "Oh, I bet you're stronger than you think you are." Aimee then says: "I just wanna be the old me again." And Jean replies: "Well, you may never be the old you Aimee. But that's okay."

The internet has been praising Sex Education for the way it has handled dealing with the trauma that can stem from sexual assault and not brushing the aftermath under the rug.

In an interview with E! News, Aimee revealed how emotional filming the sexual assault scenes really were. She said: "There are things that happen to us in our lives that just stay with us forever and they change us, and it's really emotional playing someone who is going through such tectonic shifts within herself."

She added: "The other week I had an interview, and it was about therapy; they said, 'What was it like doing the scenes with Gillian?'" she recalled. "And I started talking about it and then all of a sudden I was in tears. It wasn't like I was actually sad but it's almost like muscle memory."

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Sex Education's George Robinson hits back at "problematic" wheelchair memes

Sex Education's George Robinson hits back at "problematic" wheelchair memes
Is Grey's Anatomy season 18 the last season? Ellen Pompeo hints it may end for good soon

Ellen Pompeo hints that Grey's Anatomy may be ending for good soon

Grey's Anatomy

Daniel Craig says James Bond should not be played by a woman

Daniel Craig says James Bond should not be played by a woman

News

RuPaul to guest judge on Drag Race Holland

RuPaul will be the guest judge on the final episode Drag Race Holland of series 2 (Exclusive)

RuPaul's Drag Race

Sex Education fans are furious over how the Otis, Maeve and Ruby love triangle ends

Sex Education fans are furious over who Otis ends up with in season 3

Trending on PopBuzz

Waterparks play The Tower of Truth

Waterparks reveal all their secrets in 'The Tower Of Truth' | PopBuzz Meets

Video

MØ - My Life In 20

MØ: ‘If I see a black cat cross the road I will spit over my left shoulder three times’ | My Life In 20

Interviews

Lil Nas X calls out TikToker who claimed he slid into his DMs

Lil Nas X calls out TikToker who claimed he slid into his DMs

Lil Nas X

Gabby Petito

Gabby Petito: Body discovered that is "consistent with the description of" missing YouTuber

YouTubers

Everybody's Talking About Jamie's Max Harwood and Richard E. Grant

Everybody's Talking About Jamie's Max Harwood: 'What was it like seeing Richard E. Grant in drag? Terrifying' | PopBuzz Meets

Video

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

You

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

Riverdale