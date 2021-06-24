Sex Education season 3 will be released in September on Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Sex Education season 3 is COMINGGGGGGGG.

Sex Education stans, our time has come! It's now been confirmed that season 3 of the Netflix teen series will be released on September 17th.

The synopsis for the third season of the series reads: "It’s a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way.

Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope (played by Jemima Kirke) tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms. Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff."

What happens in Sex Education season 3?

Otis and Maeve return in Sex Education season 3. Picture: Netflix

As well as announcing the release date for the new season, Netflix dropped a handful of new pictures from season 3 too.

The snaps show a brand new vibe at Moordale, as all the students will now be wearing school uniforms instead of their own clothes as they previously did seasons 1 and 2.

Asa Butterfield, Ncuti Gatwa and Emma Mackey are all back in action as Otis, Eric and Maeve, alongside the rest of the cast plus some new characters.

Sex Education season 3 will have 8 episodes.

We’re all getting the bus because Sex Education S3 is streaming 17 September! pic.twitter.com/NPwsmkJXFl — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) June 24, 2021

Sex Education season 3 is set to pick up shortly after the events of the dramatic season 2 finale.

Asa Butterfield revealed that there will be a bit of a time-jump at the start of the season, which means some time will have passed between Isaac deleting the voicemail that Otis left for Maeve.

Season 3 will also feature a major storyline for Gillian Anderson's Jean Milburn, as we find out that she is pregnant in the finale episode of season 2.

Moordale uniforms!! Maeve with a fringe and dip dyed hair!!! New characters!!!! It’s a lot to take in!!!!! pic.twitter.com/BJb8HyZkGt — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) June 24, 2021

Netflix have also announced that three new characters will be joining the show. Jemima Kirke, recording artist and songwriter Dua Saleh, and Jason Isaacs, will feature in the third season.

Kirke will play Hope, a former Moordale student and new headmistress who is set on restoring Moordale back into the pillar of excellence its always been... That also might explain those fancy new school uniforms.

Saleh will play Cal, a non-binary student at Moordale, who instantly clashes with Hope’s new vision for the school.

And Isaacs will play Peter Groff, Adam's uncle and Mr Groff's brother who is more successful and not very modest.

Sex Education season 3 will be released on Netflix on September 17th 2021.